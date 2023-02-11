Alex Rose is going back to the state finals in high school wrestling, and with one more chance for revenge perhaps on his mind.
Terre Haute South's 220-pound senior will be the only Wabash Valley representative Friday and next Saturday at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, however, as the semistate meatgrinder took its toll on 17 other competitors at Evansville and two more at New Castle.
On a day when two victories are necessary to advance a wrestler to the state finals, just five of the Valley's 20 survived the first round: Rose and teammate Luke May (152), Brock Higgins (195) and Preston Montgomery (220) of West Vigo and Dalton Simmons (195) of Northview, all at Evansville.
If there appears to be a name missing from that list, it's sadly not an oversight. Three-time state finalist Lane Gilbert (120) of Sullivan was pinned in his first match to end a record-breaking career. Unconfirmed reports mentioned issues with illness for the Golden Arrow senior this week.
"I'm glad we're competing next week," said coach Gabe Cook of South after Rose got his second pin and punched his ticket, "but it's been a rough day so far."
Watching his teammates and local competitors have their difficulties wasn't as enjoyable as he'd hoped it would be, Rose said after winning his ticket match, but it wasn't a negative either.
"My emotions have been high today, watching my teammates wrestle," he said, "but I'm on a mission. [Any negative emotions] were just kind of in the way to getting to my goal.
"This is a sport determined by how much you put in and determined on yourself."
Rose pinned his first opponent almost immediately. And after a scoreless first two minutes in his second match — the ticket round — Rose exploded out of the down position to start the second period with a quick escape, a quick takedown and a quick pin.
His last two matches went the distance, a 3-1 win in the semifinal and a 3-1 loss in the championship match to Tommy Morrill of Columbus East.
Rose has lost four times this season, twice to Eli Hinshaw of Owen Valley and now twice to Morrill. Rose avenged the two losses to Hinshaw by beating the Owen Valley wrestler in sectional and regional matches; to get another chance to beat Morrill, the South wrestler will have to win his Friday night match against a third-place wrestler from a different semistate, then hope to run into the Columbus East wrestler at one of three levels Saturday.
"It's a good feeling [to be going back to the state finals, where he lost his Friday night match a year ago]," Rose said, "but I'm not satisfied with just being a state qualifier. My goal is to stand on the podium [at the finals next Saturday] and I've prepared myself to do that."
The only other Valley team to have more than one wrestler in the second round was West Vigo.
"Bringing three guys here, especially three seniors, makes this a pretty great day," coach Brian Otte of the Vikings said. Brock Higgins and Preston Montgomery reached the ticket round, a repeat of last season for Higgins but a first-time experience for Montgomery.
"We had some tough competition today, but we wrestled well," Otte concluded.
Cook had similiar thoughts.
"Most of these guys [who wrestled Saturday] will be back," the South coach said. "[Seniors] Luke May and Jorge Franco finished careers that have been awesome. Great kids."
