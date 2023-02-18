The difference among the top four places at the high school wrestling state finals is paper-thin, Terre Haute South coaches agreed Saturday night, and events during the day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse reinforced that point.
So although South's Alex Rose was somewhat disappointed with his fourth-place finish in the 220-pound weight class, there were still plenty of reasons to celebrate the senior's season and career.
"There were some tough matches," Rose said after his 5-2 loss to Tommy Morrill of Columbus East — for the third time this season — in the third-place match. "There were some winnable matches. Sometimes you've got to lose to grow."
Rose, making a second straight trip to the finals, got to the medal round for the first time with a third-period pin of New Prairie's Clayton Deutscher on Friday night, then defeated Lawrence North's Brandon Johnson, a semistate champion, 11-8 in a thrilling first match Saturday. McCutcheon's Cole Chicoine kept Rose out of the championship match with a 7-2 decision in the semifinals.
Getting into the top four was an adventure. Rose got a reversal with 10 seconds left in the second period to take a 4-3 lead into the last two minutes, then had an injury break because of what coach Gabe Cook said later was a cut lip.
Johnson conceded an immediate escape point to start the third period, but what the Wildcat wrestler hoped would be a 2-for-1 strategy was foiled when it was Rose who got the takedown instead and led 7-3. Johnson got an escape and takedown of his own, yielded another escape, and tied the score with a takedown with 51 seconds remaining.
Rose escaped again for a 9-8 lead, then had to have blood wiped again. Both wrestlers fought off serious takedown attempts — then more blood, with 12 seconds left. But Rose countered Johnson's desperation move and got a takedown of his own.
"That was a sloppy match on my part," Rose said later.
After a scoreless first period against Chicoine, Rose got an escape midway through the second period but was taken down to trail 2-1. Chicoine escaped to open the third period, but Rose nearly had a takedown. Chicoine scrambled out of the difficulty, then got a takedown of his own.
Against Morrill, the Columbus wrestler chose the down position after another scoreless first period and took a 3-0 lead with an escape and takedown. Rose got a reversal in the final seconds of the second period and was within 3-2 and in the down position for the last two minutes, but Morrill not only rode the period out but got a two-point near fall in the process.
"Just a cheap tilt, a quick, easy two points" Rose said later. "I was not too happy with my performance … both were familiar opponents, and they kind of know my weaknesses and strong points."
"We felt like we would be in the semifinals," Cook said, "and from there it would be close, hard-fought matches. [Rose] gave himself an opportunity to win both."
Rose finished his senior season with a 39-6 record.
"Alex is like family," Cook said. "He sets a great example for us. Big heart, a lot of passion . . . next week he'll probably be in the [wrestling] room helping the little kids."
"I've been wrestling my whole life," Rose said, acknowledging that Saturday's matches were probably his last. "As much work as I put in, I was glad to make it to the highest level and compete at the highest level . . . going out my senior year top four in the state? Not too shabby."
- Fourth-place evidence — Saturday's 195-pound weight class demonstrated just how close the top four places are.
Before the Evansville Semistate, Cook had mentioned how strong its 195-pound weight class was — sorry Brock Higgins and Dalton Simmons — and in Saturday's finals all four competitors in semifinal matches were from that semistate.
More evidence? The semistate champion, Reid Schroeder of Southridge, finished fourth in the state finals, losing two matches Saturday (of his three for the year) to wrestlers who finished behind him a week earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.