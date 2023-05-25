Terre Haute South's Tyler Marley won the shot-put competition Thursday night at the Bloomington North Regional with a best mark of 55 feet, 11 inches.
Marley was one of just three Wabash Valley competitors to advance to the state finals by placing in the top three, although a couple more might be pulled in from fourth-place finishes.
South's Ethan Aidoo had a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter run and West Vigo senior Eli Roach qualified in both the 100 (third place) and 200 (second place).
The IHSAA state finals will take place June 2 at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
