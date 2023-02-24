In the preliminary round of the IHSAA boys swimming state finals Friday night, Terre Haute South sophomore Connor Lauritzen placed 30th in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 1.09 seconds) and 26th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.49) inside the IUPUI Natatorium.
That means his season is over because he did not finish in the top 16 to qualify for Saturday’s final round.
Last Saturday, Lauritzen won both events in the Plainfield Sectional.
