Kyle Kraemer summed up his Terre Haute South baseball team’s 2-0 Conference Indiana win over Terre Haute very simply Friday night.
“Just Gunnar,” the Braves’ coach said, after South lefthander Gunnar Langer dazzled the Patriots in a seven-inning, 83-pitch masterpiece.
South’s bullpen stalwart a year ago, the spindly Langer — listed on the roster at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds — has become a starter this year and saved one of his best outings for the Patriots.
Langer uses a tantalizing repertoire that includes a fastball that’s not too fast — “Low 70s,” Langer said when asked what the radar gun shows when he throws it — plus a changeup and a curveball. But all three pitches have nasty movement and are effective when thrown with confidence — and Langer has plenty of that.
“I’m very confident,” he said after the game.
“I think I’m the best player on the field,” and on Friday night he was.
“I know what slow and slower is,” said North coach Scott Lawson, a lefthander who employed that strategy himself in men’s league games when his arm and shoulder had robbed him of his heat, “and it’s an effective way of pitching.”
“He’s pitched really, really well all year,” Kraemer said of Langer. “We haven’t supported him. We barely did tonight.”
The Braves got their first run in the bottom of the first inning when Cam Hoke singled, stole second and scored when Ross Olsen tomahawked a two-out double off the right-field fence.
“It was way up here,” Olsen said after the game, holding his hand at eye level. “I’ve been swinging at pitches like that since I was 7 years old.”
With Kraemer’s approval? “I think his thinking is that if you can hit it, he won’t yell at you,” Olsen said.
Langer gave up a two-out single to Bryson Carpenter in the first inning and survived a leadoff infield hit by Austin Black that, coupled with a throwing error on the play, had a runner in scoring position with nobody out in the third.
The Patriots had their shot at Langer in the fourth. A leadoff walk to Carpenter, an infield hit by Cam Judson and an error on Kendall Gregg’s sacrifice bunt loaded the bases with nobody out, but Langer calmly came up with a strikeout, a tap to the infield for a force at the plate and a fly ball to right.
Judson was pitching a gem of his own for North — “He was very competitive,” Lawson said of his pitcher. “He made a lot of good pitches when he needed to when he didn’t have his best stuff” — but Langer pitched a one-two-three fifth inning and got help when Olsen threw out the potential tying run trying to steal in the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, South’s Ty Stultz hit a two-out, two-strike homer to pad the lead, and Langer pitched around a leadoff infield hit and a wild pitch in the seventh.
“He threw a heck of a game,” Olsen said of Langer. “Everything was working, everything was located.”
“It was a good game,” said Langer, who gave up just one hit that left the infield. “I just focused on the glove.”
“We just didn’t make the adjustment [to Langer’s speed] at the plate,” Lawson said. “We weren’t patient enough.”
“A good high school game,” Kraemer concluded. “Both pitchers threw strikes.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Dixon ss 3-0-0-0, Millington rf 3-0-0-0, Carpenter cf 2-0-2-0, Judson p 3-0-1-0, Gregg 1b 2-0-0-0, Glotzbach 3b 3-0-1-0, Long 2b 3-0-0-0, Black c 3-0-1-0, Bray lf 3-0-0-0. Totals 25-0-5-0.
TERRE HAUE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — L.Weidenbenner 2b 2-0-0-0, Hoke rf 3-1-1-0, Wilson ss 3-0-1-0, Olsen c 3-0-1-1, Wright 1b 3-0-0-0, Stultz 3b 3-1-1-1, Napier dh 3-0-1-0, Langer p 0-0-0-0, Knopp lf 1-0-0-0, Ewing cf 1-0-0-0. Totals 22-2-5-2.
TH North 000 000 0 — 0
TH South 100 001 x — 2
E — L.Weidenbenner, Olsen, Black. LOB — THN 6, THS 5. 2B — Olsen. HR — Stultz. SB — Hoke, Wilson, L.Weidenbenner. CS — Carpenter. SH — Gregg.
TH North IP H R ER BB SO
Judson (L) 6 5 2 2 1 5
TH South IP H R ER BB SO
Langer (W) 7 5 0 0 1 5
HBP — by Judson (Knopp), by Judson (L.Weidenbenner). WP — Langer. T — 1:33.
Next — Terre Haute North (5-5, 0-3 Conference Indiana) plays Saturday at Columbus North. Terre Haute South (8-6, 1-3) is at Linton on Monday. These same teams will have a regular-season rematch next Friday at North.
