Southport’s first few second-half minutes Friday night in Conference Indiana boys high school basketball weren’t as good as the Cardinals’ first-quarter start was against visiting Terre Haute South.
But with the Braves clinging to faint hopes, the third-quarter burst was enough to ensure an 87-60 win for Southport, which completed a perfect 5-0 run through the league.
Whether that makes the Cardinals the best team in the league might be debated in some quarters. Saying that Southport — with style points aplenty and more missed dunks than most teams even attempt — is the most entertaining team in the league would be hard to argue.
“A very athletic team. A very quick team,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said of the Cardinals afterward. “We didn’t match their intensity at the beginning of the game.”
The Braves trailed 18-1 near the midpoint of the first quarter, but then seemed to settle in. They were still down 29-12 early in the second quarter but went on an 11-4 run that included two 3-pointers by Peyton Turner, one 3-pointer by Nas McNeal and a basket by Chris Herrin. That brought South within 33-23 and it was still a 12-point game at halftime, 40-28.
A good start by the Braves in the third quarter could have made things interesting, but South missed a chance to score and the Cardinals went on an 11-2 run for a 51-30 lead. South got within 54-39, but the Cardinals kept putting together runs and pulled away.
“Once we got going, we were able to compete in spurts,” Lewis said. “We looked competitive at times … other times we didn’t.”
McNeal kept firing and finished with 22 points for the Braves, who shot a woeful 26% from the field. South shot well at the foul line and from the 3-point line, but were 6 for 34 inside the arc — possibly influenced by the fact that so many shots from inside were hammered into the bleachers. Jude McCoskey and Treva Branch scored eight points each and Herrin had seven and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Southport, celebrating Senior Night, got 82 points from its seven 12th-graders, led by four-year starter A.J. Dancler with 18 points and nine rebounds.
“We weren’t physical enough defensively,” Lewis said, “and that’s something we’ve got to fix before the sectional.”
The fact that the Cardinals barely played any underclassmen might be a reason for optimism for the rest of Conference Indiana, although Friday night’s junior varsity score might suggest otherwise.
