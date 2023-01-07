Terre Haute South's wrestling team placed fourth in the Class 3A IHSWCA state duals Saturday at Franklin Community High School.
South opened by upsetting No. 1-ranked Roncalli 36-24 in Round 1. South coach Gabe Cook said this was the first time in tournament history that a No. 8 seed defeated a No. 1 seed.
The Braves then lost to defending state champion Columbus East 35-23 in the semifinals. Later, South lost to No. 3 seed Greenfield Central 38-31 in the third-place match.
