Terre Haute South, ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A state poll, was an overwhelming favorite in its dual meet at West Vigo on Tuesday night.
But South coach Gabe Cook knows that the 69-3 final score is not indicative of the several tough matches his wrestlers endured.
“We had some really good matches and some close ones,” said Cook, who was a state champion for the Vikings in 1996 in the same gymnasium where his team won. “The score might not have shown it, but we had some really tough battles out there. I’m really, really proud of the way our guys wrestled.”
West Vigo’s lone victory on the night came at 195 pounds where Brock Higgins came from behind to top Brandon Freeman 7-5 in overtime.
Freeman led 5-2 late in the final period, but Higgins was able to score three points to force a one-minute overtime.
Other tough matches included South’s Collin Casad winning 6-0 over Jordan Krause at 170 pounds, South’s Colton Campbell winning 10-8 over Jarrett Stone in overtime and South’s Sean Murphy at 285 pounds getting a late pin at the 5:38 mark over Region Hendricks.
The match was tied at 2-2 after two periods.
In all, South won eight matches by pin, four by decision and one by forfeit.
Jorge Franco (160 pounds) remained undefeated at 13-0 with his win Tuesday, while Josiah Dedeaux (126) also stayed perfect at 8-0 for the season. Cook noted that Alex Rose (220) is 12-1 and ranked highly in the state.
The Braves will face several tough teams in the near future as the sectional looms in just a few weeks.
“Things might tighten up a little bit for us moving forward and the lineup may change,” Cook said. “We’re pretty close to 100 percent.”
Cook looks to Bloomington South and Owen Valley as two of the top sectional competitors when that stage arrives.
“We’ll see Columbus East [the defending 3A state champs] on Saturday and then Bloomington South at home next Wednesday,” he said. “We have a good week of competition coming up.”
