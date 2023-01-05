For the past 15 years, coach Gabe Cook said this week, the Terre Haute South wrestlers have concluded each practice with the same breakdown: "State champs on 3!"
This week, he added, it meant a little more.
The Braves compete Saturday at Franklin Community High School in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Class 3A State Dual Championship.
It's the third straight season that South has competed for the title -- the Braves were seventh in 2021, fifth last season -- and Cook and his team feel this is their best chance for a championship.
No matter what their seeding says.
The Braves are seeded eighth in Saturday's eight-team competition, meaning their first match is against top-ranked Roncalli. This doesn't bother Cook at all.
In conversation earlier this week, the South coach said a team that the Braves don't match up well against is Columbus East -- fourth seed and a potential second-round foe -- and second-seeded Mishawaka is another challenge.
Besides South vs. Roncalli, the first-round matches Saturday morning include Columbus East vs. fifth seed Floyd Central, Mishawaka against seventh seed East Central and third-seeded Greenfield-Central vs. sixth-seeded Hobart. Each team will wrestle three times.
Tournaments for the three other classes are also Saturday, with 1A joining 3A at Franklin. This is the first year for a 4A tournament, so South's previous placings may have come against tougher competition than the Braves face Saturday, and Cook expects every match to be close.
The Braves improved to 14-1 on Wednesday by beating Sullivan, but there's no guarantee the same lineup will be used Saturday.
"We don't have anybody with a losing record," Cook pointed out this week, "and if somebody can't participate, we have a good guy ready to go in his place."
"We have so much depth," senior Luke May agreed. "A lot of good guys, and a lot of good guys behind them."
"We've put in the work to win the whole thing," said senior Jorge Franco. "This is the most solid we've been up and down the lineup."
"I'm excited to see everybody wrestle, and I'm excited to go against the good competition," added junior Collin Casad.
"We want to test our [wresting] room against the other schools' rooms," said senior Kyle Kennedy. "I feel like we're gonna do pretty well."
"It's gonna be fun," Franco predicted. "We have to compete as a whole team."
"I just know [the other seven] are all good schools," said Kennedy. "It's a good way to test myself."
"We're trying to get a state title for the first time," said May. "We've been working at it four years now, and we've got a chance to get it done . . . we're good at every weight, and that makes you hard to beat."
- Girls wrestle Friday -- South female wrestlers compete at Franklin on Friday in regional competition, the top four in each weight class moving to the state championship meet.
Kaylee Miles of the Braves was a winner in the recent Mooresville Invitational and Brianna Vicars was runner-up in that meet. Also wrestling for the Braves will be Trista Powers, Grace McDowell and Lauren Tevlin.
- Wednesday results -- At Sullivan, South defeated the host Golden Arrows 69-4 on Wednesday to improve to 14-1 for the season.
