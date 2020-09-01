On Tuesday, Terre Haute South’s volleyball team hosted its first home match while it also paid tribute to senior Mikaila Sullivan, the Braves’ lone senior, on Senior Night. Such is life in the age of COVID-19, the pandemic that delayed the start of the Braves season.
Sullivan is an important cog in South’s front line attack, but what you came away with after South defeated Sullivan (the school) 3-0 is how young the Braves are.
Scary young. The best kind of youth. These Braves have the talent to terrorize the volleyball scene for years to come.
“I had three freshmen and three sophomores playing tonight. I’m going to hate to lose Mikaila next year, but it’s exciting to know most of the main people are here and I’m excited about our future,” South coach Libbi Fougerousse said.
Courtney Jones, a junior, had 21 kills. Fellow junior Emma Hopper had 12 digs and her serve was hard to read. Freshman Lilly Merk had 6 kills and was a threat on the frontline. Freshman Mia Loyd was a steady presence as part of South’s defense and setting up the Braves’ hitters. She had 37 assists. Sophomore Reagan Ealy was also a presence.
South (3-1) displayed its youth from jump. The Braves surged to a 15-4 lead in the first set. Jones had six kills in the run. Merk and another youthful contributor – sophomore Kaylee McDonald – gave South an intimidating look at the net. South would eventually win set one 25-12.
Jones is the most fearsome hitter, her 21 kills were right on her season average through four matches. She was a presence for the Braves last year, but she’s improved her game since then.
“She plays up at Circle City [club team based out of Plainfield]. Because of COVID-19, we weren’t able to do much in the offseason, so she really worked in the offseason with Circle City,” Fougerousse said.
The most competitive set for Sullivan (7-3) was the second. It was 16-13 when Jones cranked up South’s attack with a pair of kills and Hopper had three straight aces to help South build a gap on its way to a 25-16 win.
South dominated the third set. The Braves took Sullivan out its attack game with its size and defense and won 25-9, finishing with a 13-0 run.
For the Golden Arrows? They tested themselves against Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South on back-to-back nights.
“We had a rough night tonight. Both [Terre Haute] teams are tough. It’s good to go against teams that are competitive. We’ll come away learning a lot from that,” Sullivan coach Kim Pinnick said.
The Braves continue a whirlwind delayed start to their season with a trip to rival Terre Haute North on Wednesday. The Braves are excited to be back in action after they were sidelined by COVID-19.
“At first, we were upset. I was upset coming into my first season. The girls responded well. They came back on the 19th and they were ready to go. We’ve come out on fire and that’s what we hoped for,” Fougerousse said.
