Jason Swarens of Terre Haute is the 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, according to a release today from the Vigo County School Corp.
In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company selected Swarens, who is the first Gatorade Indiana Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Swarens as Indiana’s best high school boys track and field athlete. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year award to be announced in July, Swarens joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.), Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2013-14 & 2014-15, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).
The South Vigo High School track and football star reached the height of his athletic career last spring, winning the state shot put competition and placing 6th in discus. He also won an Academic All State honorable mention award for track and field in 2019, was team captain, all-conference, a sectional champion in shot put and discus, and the student council award winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.