South Vermillion’s Wildcats did not complete their improbable run to a Class 3A Northview Sectional basketball championship Saturday night, falling 52-46 to tourney favorite Indian Creek.
But the Wildcats did not back down from the Braves, who ran through the Western Indiana Conference undefeated this winter — proving a lot to themselves, their high school and West Central Indiana.
Leading 16-14 after one period, the Braves got a trey from leading scorer Adam Crouch to take a 19-14 lead and possibly looked ready to break the game open. South Vermillion had other ideas, scoring the next 12 points — from five different players — to assume a 26-19 advantage with 4:51 left in the first half.
Lucas Bush hit a pair of free throws, Ryan Straw and Aden Wallace buried treys, Dallas Coleman made a difficult reverse layup on a pass from Wallace and Dylan Conder added the final points.
Indian Creek bounced back quickly, outscoring SV 9-2 over the remainder of the half for a 28-28 deadlock.
“In sectional championships, it’s 32 minutes of fighting,” first-year South Vermillion coach Vince Marietta said. “We hit ‘em early with some momentum, but in the second quarter they came out and punched us right back. Going into halftime it was zero-zero. So at that point it was just, ‘Who’s gonna be better for 16 minutes?’ “
South Vermillion had another efficient first half, making 11 of 20 shots from the field (including 2 of 5 from 3-point range).
Unfortunately, their accuracy failed them in the third period. The Wildcats missed all 13 field goals they attempted and managed just four free throws in the period.
“It comes down to just shots falling, we just were getting the bad falls in the third quarter,” Marietta said. “Going into the fourth, we still knew it was a game. All year, we’ve been a fourth-quarter team and we executed in the fourth quarter just like we wanted to. “
Indian Creek scored the last 11 points of the third period to assume a 41-32 lead, holding the Wildcats scoreless for the final 5:42.
Anyone thinking the Wildcats might just fold their tents at this point had not previously watched this team in sectional play, and South Vermillion got things going early. Baskets by Bush and Coleman cut the deficit to five, and after an Indian Creek hoop the Wildcats got a basket by Coleman on another nice assist from Wallace and a Straw free throw to cut the deficit to 43-39 with 2:29 left.
Indian Creek got another pair of baskets to restore its lead to eight at 47-39, but Bush single-handedly brought his team back.
A basket with 1:13 left, a steal while pressing that led to an “and one” basket and a pair of clutch one-and-one free throws with 51.6 seconds left cut the gap to 47-46.
The Wildcats were unfortunately done scoring for the night, and the Braves got a breakaway layup from Landon Sichting and three free throws to put the game away.
“Another minute in the game, who knows what happens?” Marietta speculated. “We cut it to one and our guys fought until the end. If a couple of shots go in, it’s a different ending. Hats off to Indian Creek — they played very well tonight and a very solid sectional.”
For Marietta, his first season at the helm after several years as an assistant at Northview introduced him to several of the complications which frequently arise for coaches.
He was hired late last summer, not allowing for any introductory work or practice games with his new team. Wallace was sidelined with an injury suffered in summer ball and his status was unknown, but fortunately his quick recovery skills allowed him to show no ill effects of the injury.
A few other surprises along the way led to mid-season roster changes.
Through it all, Marietta was happy with the foundation that has been put in place.
“I’ve had this team for six months,” he said. “Six months ago, we made it a point that we were gonna make it to the championship game in the sectional and then roll it out and play. The guys bought in like that and it was fun to help them find the grit and let them understand that they can believe in each other.
“I just told them to look at what we’ve accomplished in six months. Imagine where we’re gonna be in six years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.