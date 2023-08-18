South Vermillion jumped on West Vigo early and often Friday in Week 1 of the high school football season.
The Vikings fumbled on special teams twice, which kept them from running their first offensive play from scrimmage until 8:11 was left in the first quarter.
The team trailed the Wildcats 14-0 at that juncture en route to a 49-13 loss at home to the Wildcats.
Junior quarterback Dom Garzolini tossed five touchdown passes on 13-for-17 passing and 246 yards for South Vermillion in the blowout win.
He first found junior Aden Wallace less than two minutes into the game on a 6-yard hookup.
Then, junior Dallas Coleman scored with 9:23 left in the opening stanza on a 23-yard run.
By the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats led 28-0 after Coleman caught a touchdown pass from 13 yards out and junior Parker Weir had a connection from 25 yards.
The Vikings moved the chains for the first time on the first play of the second quarter. Junior Jacob Dewey shed a tackle and finished a 9-yard gain up the middle, forcing several Wildcats to bring him down.
The series went their farthest to that point but stopped at their 39 when a fourth down shotgun snap wasn’t cleanly handled by sophomore Chase Hedden, the ball ended up on the ground and he couldn’t pick up the first down after gathering it — he was one yard shy.
The Wildcats went up by five touchdowns midway through the second quarter as junior fullback Alex Shryock carried multiple Vikings across the plane.
The Vikings pulled back two scores in the period.
First, Hedden broke containment for a 52-yard pickup on the left side. He capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge.
Then, the junior fullback continued his physical running with a 4-yard power run into the end zone.
The Wildcats host Sullivan in Week 2 and the Vikings entertain Parke Heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.