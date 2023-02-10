South Vermillion High School's Ron Stateler will be inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame on Feb. 19.
In addition to serving as South Vermillion's wrestling coach, Stateler also teaches criminal justice and serves as the school's behavior modification supervisor.
He'll join former wrestlers, fellow coaches and other contributors and historians in the Hall's Class of 2023 inductees.
This Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame started in 1972 to honor those involved in Indiana wrestling who have been outstanding wrestlers, had outstanding coaching careers, and/or made valuable contributions to Indiana wrestling.
"I am extremely honored to be the first coach from South Vermillion High School to receive this award," Stateler said.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the 502 Event Centre in Carmel.
2023 Hall of Fame inductees — Wrestlers: Kyle Ayersman (Lake Central), Harry Beck (Southport), Jason Cook (Valparaiso), Rick Mitchem (South Bend Adams), Chad Red (New Palestine), Gary Pierson (Beech Grove); Coaches: Mike Day (Centerville), Sean McGinley (Cathedral), Chad Red (Lawrence Central/New Palestine), Ron Stateler (South Vermillion), Jim Wadkins (Calumet); Contributors: Steve Anslinger (official), Mark Durham (Trackwrestling); Historians Special Family Award: Bill Wolf Family; Billy Thom Award: Ray Black Jr.; Harold F. Mumby Award: Zeke Seltzer (Cathedral); IHSAA Mental Attitude: Drake Buchanan (Center Grove).
