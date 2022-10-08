A one-sided loss to third-ranked Zionsville doesn't take away from what his high school tennis team accomplished in the past few weeks, Terre Haute South coach Ethan Caldwell said Saturday afternoon.
South's No. 1 doubles team of Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch made a spirited second-set bid to stay alive in state tournament play, but the Braves were shut out in the second sets of all four other positions and lost 5-0 to the Eagles in semistate play at Center Grove.
Considering that the Braves were below .500 heading into sectional play -- and well below .500 much of the season — being in the semistate for the fifth time in the past six seasons wasn't a bad way to finish, however.
"At the halfway point [of the season], we made a few changes," Caldwell said after the match. "[The bad start to the season] motivates you to change things around and start playing . . . the group started getting confidence and playing a lot better."
The Braves reached the .500 mark at 12-12 by winning the sectional match against Terre Haute North, then swept through the Crawfordsville Regional. Had they gotten a better draw for a semistate opponent instead of playing the best team among the four at Center Grove, they might have become a state finalist.
There are no seniors in Caldwell's starting lineup, by the way.
"We're a very young team," the coach agreed. "To end up with a positive record and to make it to semistate is a huge accomplishment. I couldn't be more happy about where we ended up."
A springboard for a better 2023 season, he was asked.
"No doubt," Caldwell said. "If these guys work on their craft, we can be a whole lot better team . . . and now we have valuable experience playing against quality teams."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.