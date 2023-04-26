Without losing a game, Terre Haute South topped West Vigo 5-0 in girls high school tennis Wednesday on the Braves’ courts.
South’s No. 1 singles player, sophomore Sarah Rowe, scored a point with a 6-1, 6-0 win. Rowe said she battled hard to up her record to 13-2.
While playing a familiar foe brought more butterflies from the outset, in recent weeks against other top singles, she’s been honing hitting the ball deep, her backspin on slices, which all improve her precision.
Her mom, coach Janet Rowe, said her squad had to juggle movement in the lineup.
Senior Briley Ireland, who is typically in the No. 3 slot, was out with an ankle knock she sustained in recent weeks.
This swung sophomore Aja Irish to No. 3 from No. 2 and put senior Samhita Shantharam to No. 2.
The team smoothed it out with a sweep.
The Vikings’ doublings pairing of Katelyn Fennell-Bayli Vester came closest to winning the a set. After a 6-0 loss, they fell 6-3.
The Braves will face another local foe and rival at Terre Haute North at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“We are always excited to [see North],” Janet Rowe said.
While bragging rights will be on the line, the teams will be playing for the spoils and exchanging the area’s large tennis racket.
- Singles
- — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Avery Lasecki 6-1, 6-0; Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Allie Lasecki 6-1, 6-1; Aja Irish (THS) def. Abigail Meehan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
- — Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Lilly Wrin-Maddie Bradbury 6-1, 6-2; Jordan Miller-Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def. Katelyn Fennell-Bayli Vester 6-0, 6-3.
JV — South 8, West Vigo 0.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-6) will travel to Terre Haute North on Thursday.
