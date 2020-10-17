Terre Haute South’s Matt Gambill was the individual winner at the Bedford North Lawrence Regional on Saturday.
Gambill won the regional with a time of 15 minutes, 56 seconds. He defeated runner-up Nolan Bailey of Bloomington North by 11 seconds.
Northview girls cross country team won the regional championship as they out-scored runner-up Bloomington North by 13 points.
The Knights won the championship on the strength of a second-place finish by Gnister Grant (18:56) and third-place from Ellia Hayes (19:07).
The Knights had three additional runners in the top 20 – Halle Miller (11th, 19:54), Maisie Eldridge (12th, 19:56) and Katelyn Morrison (15th, 20:12).
Terre Haute South’s girls team also advanced with a fourth-place finish. Micah Peals (14th, 19:58) was the highest-finishing Brave. Madison Beaumont (17th, 20:22) also finished in the top 20.
Several area girls from non-advancing teams will move on to the semistate. Clay City’s Macy Tucker (18th, 20:28), Linton’s Peyton Smith (19th, 20:35) and Shakamak’s Carly Reynolds (28th, 21:15) all advanced.
On the boys side, Northview’s team finished second behind Bloomington North. The Knights finished 15 points behind the Cougars.
Terre Haute North’s team also advanced with a fourth-place finish. Gambill’s performance – along with that of third-place Cael Light - helped propel the Braves team to the fifth and final advancing spot for teams at the regional.
Northview’s boys were lead by Stuart Bennett, who posted a time of 16:27. Corbin Butts (10th, 16:35), Jcim Grant (11th, 16:37), Douglas Dillman (17th, 16:53) and Carter Mullenix (19th, 16:54) also finished in the top 20.
Terre Haute North was led by Dylan Zeck (6th, 16:23) and Ian Gadberry (7th, 16:23). Nerius White (12th, 16:42) also finished in the top 20.
Sullivan finished ninth as a team, but William King advanced as an individual with a 20th place finish. Clay City was 10th, but Jacob Hogg advanced as a individual.
West Vigo’s Bryce Stateler advanced as an individual with a 38th-place finish.
All advancing individuals and teams will compete in the Brown County Regional next Saturday.
Boys
Team scores (top 5 advanced) – Bloomington North 50, Northview 65, Bloomington South 75, TH North 76, TH South 101, Bloomfield 179, Pekin Eastern 179, Eastern Greene 243, Sullivan 246, Clay City 249.
Top 20 individuals - 1. Matt Gambill (THS) 15:56; 2. Nolan Bailey (BLN) 16:07; 3. Cael Light (THS) 16:14; 4. Kyle Clark (BLN) 16:20; 5. John Asplund (BLS) 16:21; 6. Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:23; 7. Ian Gadberry (THN) 16:23; 8. Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:27; 9. Zander West (BLS) 16:29; 10. Corbin Butts (Nv) 16:35; 11. Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:37; 12. Nerius White (THN) 16:42; 13. Eli Norrick (BLN) 16:48; 14. Samuel Plumer (BLS) 16:51; 15. Liam Arthur (BLN) 16:53; 16. Jack Nelson (BLN) 16:53; 17. Douglas Dillman (Nv) 16:53; 18. John Rushton (BLN) 16:54; 19. Carter Mullenix (Nv) 16:54; 20. William King (Sullivan) 16:57.
Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams – 20. William King (Sullivan) 16:57; 21. Wyatt Frye (Bloomfield) 17:00, 28. Tate Hall (Orleans) 17:19; 29. Kaden Temple (Pekin) 17:21; 32. Elliott Gough (Edgewood) 17:25; 33. Jacob Hogg (Clay City) 17:27; 34. Landen Myers (Bloomfield) 17:29; 38. Bryce Stateler (West Vigo) 17:37; 39. Dustin Lester (Eastern Greene) 17:40; 40. Justin Beard (Bloomfield) 17:40.
Other Northview individuals in the top 40 – 26. Hank Slater 17:17; 31. Braeden Knerr 17:25.
Other TH North individuals in the top 40 – 22. Anthony Adams 17:01; 30. Hayden McCarty 17:24; 37. Patrick O’Connor 17:33.
Other TH South individuals in the top 40 – 25. Ethan Aidoo 17:05; 35. Eric Haworth 17:30.
Girls
Team scores (top 5 advanced) – Northview 43, Bloomington North 56, Bloomington South 72, TH South 107, Edgewood 107, TH North 200, Owen Valley 216, Mitchell 220, Bedford NL 223, Clay City 233.
Top 20 individuals – 1. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 18:34; 2. Gnister Grant (Nv) 18:56; 3. Ellia Hayes (Nv) 19:07; 4. Bea Cakmak (BLN) 19:09; 5. Lily Myers (BLS) 19:10; 6. Emma Callahan (BLS) 19:12; 7. Annalyssa Crain (Edgewood) 19:31; 8. Rachel Allison (BLN) 19:42; 9. Avery Njau (BLN) 19:45; 10. Autumn Spence (BNL) 19:46; 11. Halle Miller (Nv) 19:54; 12. Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 19:56; 13. Nola Somers Glen (BLN) 19:56; 14. Micah Peals (THS) 19:58; 15. Katelyn Morrison (Nv) 20:12; 16. Olivia Brummett (BLS) 20:21; 17. Madison Beaumont (THS) 20:22; 18. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 20:28; 19. Peyton Smith (Linton) 20:35; 20. Emma Bitner (Edgewood) 20:36.
Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams - 10. Autumn Spence (BNL) 19:46; 18. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 20:28; 19. Peyton Smith (Linton) 20:35; 23. Lanie Roberts (Salem) 20:49; 25. Grace Tanksley (BNL) 20:58; 28. Carly Reynolds (Shakamak) 21:15; 31. Hanna Burkhart (Sullivan) 21:35; 32. Allison Hughett (Orleans) 21:36; 34. Adalyn Wiseman (Bloomfield) 21:37; 36. Ashley Hudson (Eastern Greene) 21:44.
Other Northview individuals in the top 40 – 26. Briley Shillings 21:09.
Other TH South individuals in the top 40 – 22. Demme Hancewicz 20:46; 30. Aeryn Bradley 21:34; 33. Ava Rose 21:36; 40. Kaya Tanner 21:56.
TH North in the top 40 – 39. Mikalah Tingley 21:56.
Next – All advancing teams and individuals will compete in the Brown County Semistate next Saturday.
