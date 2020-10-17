Northview teams, Gambill optimistic going into regional

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeLeading the pack: Terre Haute South runners Matt Gambill (right) and Cael Light (left) compete the IHSAA cross country sectional at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course on Oct. 10. Gambill won the Bedford North Lawrence Regional and Light finished third on Saturday.

 Austen Leake

Terre Haute South’s Matt Gambill was the individual winner at the Bedford North Lawrence Regional on Saturday. 

Gambill won the regional with a time of 15 minutes, 56 seconds. He defeated runner-up Nolan Bailey of Bloomington North by 11 seconds.

Northview girls cross country team won the regional championship as they out-scored runner-up Bloomington North by 13 points.

The Knights won the championship on the strength of a second-place finish by Gnister Grant (18:56) and third-place from Ellia Hayes (19:07).

The Knights had three additional runners in the top 20 – Halle Miller (11th, 19:54), Maisie Eldridge (12th, 19:56) and Katelyn Morrison (15th, 20:12).

Terre Haute South’s girls team also advanced with a fourth-place finish. Micah Peals (14th, 19:58) was the highest-finishing Brave. Madison Beaumont (17th, 20:22) also finished in the top 20.

Several area girls from non-advancing teams will move on to the semistate. Clay City’s Macy Tucker (18th, 20:28), Linton’s Peyton Smith (19th, 20:35) and Shakamak’s Carly Reynolds (28th, 21:15) all advanced.

On the boys side, Northview’s team finished second behind Bloomington North. The Knights finished 15 points behind the Cougars.

Terre Haute North’s team also advanced with a fourth-place finish. Gambill’s performance – along with that of third-place Cael Light - helped propel the Braves team to the fifth and final advancing spot for teams at the regional.

Northview’s boys were lead by Stuart Bennett, who posted a time of 16:27. Corbin Butts (10th, 16:35), Jcim Grant (11th, 16:37), Douglas Dillman (17th, 16:53) and Carter Mullenix (19th, 16:54) also finished in the top 20.

Terre Haute North was led by Dylan Zeck (6th, 16:23) and Ian Gadberry (7th, 16:23). Nerius White (12th, 16:42) also finished in the top 20.

Sullivan finished ninth as a team, but William King advanced as an individual with a 20th place finish. Clay City was 10th, but Jacob Hogg advanced as a individual.

West Vigo’s Bryce Stateler advanced as an individual with a 38th-place finish.

All advancing individuals and teams will compete in the Brown County Regional next Saturday.

Boys

Team scores (top 5 advanced) – Bloomington North 50, Northview 65, Bloomington South 75, TH North 76, TH South 101, Bloomfield 179, Pekin Eastern 179, Eastern Greene 243, Sullivan 246, Clay City 249.

Top 20 individuals - 1. Matt Gambill (THS) 15:56; 2. Nolan Bailey (BLN) 16:07; 3. Cael Light (THS) 16:14; 4. Kyle Clark (BLN) 16:20; 5. John Asplund (BLS) 16:21; 6. Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:23; 7. Ian Gadberry (THN) 16:23; 8. Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:27; 9. Zander West (BLS) 16:29; 10. Corbin Butts (Nv) 16:35; 11. Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:37; 12. Nerius White (THN) 16:42; 13. Eli Norrick (BLN) 16:48; 14. Samuel Plumer (BLS) 16:51; 15. Liam Arthur (BLN) 16:53; 16. Jack Nelson (BLN) 16:53; 17. Douglas Dillman (Nv) 16:53; 18. John Rushton (BLN) 16:54; 19. Carter Mullenix (Nv) 16:54; 20. William King (Sullivan) 16:57.

Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams – 20. William King (Sullivan) 16:57; 21. Wyatt Frye (Bloomfield) 17:00, 28. Tate Hall (Orleans) 17:19; 29. Kaden Temple (Pekin) 17:21; 32. Elliott Gough (Edgewood) 17:25; 33. Jacob Hogg (Clay City) 17:27; 34. Landen Myers (Bloomfield) 17:29; 38. Bryce Stateler (West Vigo) 17:37; 39. Dustin Lester (Eastern Greene) 17:40; 40. Justin Beard (Bloomfield) 17:40.

Other Northview individuals in the top 40 – 26. Hank Slater 17:17; 31. Braeden Knerr 17:25.

Other TH North individuals in the top 40 – 22. Anthony Adams 17:01; 30. Hayden McCarty 17:24; 37. Patrick O’Connor 17:33.

Other TH South individuals in the top 40 – 25. Ethan Aidoo 17:05; 35. Eric Haworth 17:30.

Girls

Team scores (top 5 advanced) – Northview 43, Bloomington North 56, Bloomington South 72, TH South 107, Edgewood 107, TH North 200, Owen Valley 216, Mitchell 220, Bedford NL 223, Clay City 233.

Top 20 individuals – 1. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 18:34; 2. Gnister Grant (Nv) 18:56; 3. Ellia Hayes (Nv) 19:07; 4. Bea Cakmak (BLN) 19:09; 5. Lily Myers (BLS) 19:10; 6. Emma Callahan (BLS) 19:12; 7. Annalyssa Crain (Edgewood) 19:31; 8. Rachel Allison (BLN) 19:42; 9. Avery Njau (BLN) 19:45; 10. Autumn Spence (BNL) 19:46; 11. Halle Miller (Nv) 19:54; 12. Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 19:56; 13. Nola Somers Glen (BLN) 19:56; 14. Micah Peals (THS) 19:58; 15. Katelyn Morrison (Nv) 20:12; 16. Olivia Brummett (BLS) 20:21; 17. Madison Beaumont (THS) 20:22; 18. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 20:28; 19. Peyton Smith (Linton) 20:35; 20. Emma Bitner (Edgewood) 20:36.

Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams - 10. Autumn Spence (BNL) 19:46; 18. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 20:28; 19. Peyton Smith (Linton) 20:35; 23. Lanie Roberts (Salem) 20:49; 25. Grace Tanksley (BNL) 20:58; 28. Carly Reynolds (Shakamak) 21:15; 31. Hanna Burkhart (Sullivan) 21:35; 32. Allison Hughett (Orleans) 21:36; 34. Adalyn Wiseman (Bloomfield) 21:37; 36. Ashley Hudson (Eastern Greene) 21:44.

Other Northview individuals in the top 40 – 26. Briley Shillings 21:09.

Other TH South individuals in the top 40 – 22. Demme Hancewicz 20:46; 30. Aeryn Bradley 21:34; 33. Ava Rose 21:36; 40. Kaya Tanner 21:56.

TH North in the top 40 – 39. Mikalah Tingley 21:56.

Next – All advancing teams and individuals will compete in the Brown County Semistate next Saturday.

