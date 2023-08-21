Terre Haute South has rescheduled its home varsity football game against Northview to Thursday, Sept. 21 because of a problem scheduling officials.
The officiating crew originally scheduled to handle the Northview-at-South game on Friday, Sept. 22 has disbanded for the season, South Athletic Director Ed Jarvis indicated Monday.
That game is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. South was unable to secure a crew for Friday, Sept. 22, Jarvis said.
