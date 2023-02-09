Recognition. Validation. Most of all, perhaps, celebration.
That's what's in store for four Terre Haute South High School girls swimmers on Friday as they compete in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the state finals.
Friday night's preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. at the IUPUI Natatorium, 901 W. York St. in Indianapolis, with diving preliminaries at 9 a.m. Saturday and all the finals at 1 p.m. that day.
South juniors Lyric Irish and Demme Hancewicz and freshmen Makenzie Ingle and Layla Johnson will be in the final event of the evening on Friday, needing a time among the top 16 in the event to advance to Saturday's finals.
The Braves' foursome is seeded 28th among the 32 teams, but the work has already been done -- even if the girls themselves may not appreciate how far they've come since the start of the season.
"They would say that they are not really progressing," South coach Cristina Elliott said this week when asked about the foursome's improvement. "They're their own worst critics . . . but that pushes them. And now we can celebrate what we're heading to [on Friday]."
"I'm pretty hard on myself," Hancewicz agreed. "[Being at the state finals] helps all of us see how much improvement we've made. But all our splits are better [since the start of the season] and that's something we can all be proud of."
"It's hard to judge how much you accomplish," Irish added, "but it only takes a little bit [of time] for each person to drop to make a big difference [in the team's time]."
Hancewicz and Irish -- teammates since they were 9 years old, they said this week -- are making their second trips to the state finals, having been a part of the same event as freshmen. Johnson and Ingle, obviously, are making their debuts.
"I'm really excited we made it," Hancewicz said, "and I'm excited for the freshmen to have the opportunity to go where I got to go."
"It's really exciting," said Johnson, "I think this will look pretty good when colleges are looking at me . . . but it's also nerve-racking."
"This is the biggest meet I've ever been in," said Ingle. Her anticipation for the weekend, she added, involves "being with the team. We've grown so much during the season, and we've gotten pretty close."
"It's bittersweet," said Irish, who will swim the first leg of the relay followed by Ingle, Johnson and Hancewicz. "We've done a lot as a team, and it's been fun. Definitely a team effort."
"I've definitely grown mentally and I've grown physically," Ingle said. "I'm appreciative of how much better I've gotten."
"They're something special," Elliott said of her foursome. "As young as they are, to finish [their season] at the state level says a lot about them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.