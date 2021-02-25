Terre Haute South’s boys basketball team put an end to a nightmare on Thursday at Riverton Parke.
The Braves emphatically ended a 12-game losing streak with an 86-59 win over the host Panthers. South shot 52.3%, including a 16 of 35 performance from 3-point range. Four Braves reached double-figures in scoring, led by Brylan Apholone with 15 points.
South had last beaten Cloverdale in the Wabash Valley Classic in December. Senior Jaden Thomas, who drained three 3-pointers to start the game, was relieved and pleased to put the Braves’ rough stretch behind them.
“There were some tough stretches [during the streak], but there’s nothing we can’t get through. We stuck with it and every loss we said we’d wipe the slate clean. We prepared each game as if we were zero and zero,” said Thomas, who had 14 points and three steals.
“It feels really good. We’ve been working really hard lately and progressing, but not getting the outcomes we wanted. Now we’re building some momentum and it’s coming at the perfect time,” Thomas added.
South coach Maynard Lewis was also happy his team could chalk up something positive just before the postseason begins.
“When you get beat up for long? You’re a dangerous animal. We fought through January and February and it’s nice to get a win. When you face adversity? It reveals your true character. These kids we all heart and never gave up,” Lewis said.
Riverton Parke was over-matched, but had its moments. The Panthers converted 46% of their shots and was 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Hayden Gilstrap led all scorers with 21 points.
“You get better from this. Tomorrow and going into next week? The move that isn’t there today, against an athletic team, will be there,” Riverton Parke coach Mitch Simmons said.
What South (5-18) could feel good about was that it was the aggressors right from the opening tip, continuing an encouraging effort in a 10-point loss to Linton on Tuesday.
“We were eager to go out there and play defense. We did a good job getting 50-50 balls and we made the ball pop offensively,” Lewis said.
Thomas’s 3-point shooting didn’t hurt that cause. The senior made a trio of 3-pointers from the start of the contest to set the tone for the Braves.
“We all work so hard and we know someone is going to have the hot hand. It just happened to be me tonight,” Thomas said.
South pressed Riverton Parke’s out-matched backcourt and forced six first-quarter turnovers by the Panthers. South used the turnovers to maximum effect as the Braves led 25-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Riverton Parke (9-9) hung with the Braves for a bit – cutting the deficit to 10 after a Hayden Gilstrap bucket – but South had too many weapons for the Panthers to contend with. Amari Richardson scored six points in a 13-2 run to end the first half and to give South a 41-20 halftime advantage.
South built a peak advantage 33 points in the second half as both teams substituted frequently in an end-to-end scorefest. South outscored Riverton Parke 45-39 after halftime.
“The coaches preached to us to play hard and the outcome will take care of itself. To get two games where we had good efforts from everybody has been amazing. It’s perfect timing,” Thomas said.
South is done with the regular season, but Riverton Parke is not. The Panthers host Dugger Union at 6 p.m. on Friday.
