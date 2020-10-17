After 80 minutes ran out and Terre Haute South found itself on the wrong end of a 2-1 Class 3A Seymour Regional championship match defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Castle, South’s Will Talens fell to the stadium turf in despair.
Talens was charged with marking Castle’s 30-goal scorer Jackson Mitchell. The South senior and the Castle standout had gone toe-to-toe through the match, each gaining the measure of the other in nearly alternate.
Talens, clearly spent and obviously upset with the lack of payoff his hard work and that of his teammates received, shed exhausted tears on the turf where all of that sweat had been expended in the previous 80 minutes.
In a touching moment, Talens’ father, Rick, ran on the field to console his son and to pick him up in a difficult moment. Soon, Castle’s players patted Talens on the back and paid tribute to his effort and his will to try to push his Braves over the line.
However, it is the Knights that will advance to next Saturday’s semistate. Not that South coach John Stephens had any issue with the Braves’ effort. They made Castle work for a regional title that many would likely assumed might be easier for them.
“Castle is No. 6 in the state and there’s a reason for that, they’ve got talent and No. 12 [Mitchell]? If he’s not making things happen, he’s distracting you so someone else can make things happen. We fought tooth-and-nail,” Stephens said.
Stopping Castle, and Mitchell, was always going to be a difficult ask. Mitchell’s danger to the Braves was evident from the start. He had pace, he could control the ball off of a through or long ball, and he could create space for his own shot or cross. Talens matched him physically and they went into an entertaining mano-a-mano.
“Will was my first all-district player last year and that [effort] was why. He plays with all of his heart and leaves everything on the field. You couldn’t ask more from any kid,” Stephens said.
South (12-6-2) took the first two shots of the game, including a near-goal by Adam Andres that Castle keeper Gavin Edgecomb made a diving save on, but after that Castle piled on the pressure.
South primarily had Will Talens on him and the pair engaged in a physical battle throughout the match, both getting the measure of the other alternately.
Nine minutes into the first half, the breakthrough came. A Mitchell shot was saved by South keeper Kade Kline, but it led to a Castle corner kick. Jacob Moehlenkamp took the corner for Castle. It was cleared by the Braves, but Moehlenkamp retrieved and fed the ball back into mixer. Waiting in the six-yard box was Mitchell, who nodded home a free header to put the Knights up 1-0.
Castle out-shot South 14-4 in the first half, and the Braves only took one shot in the final 30 minutes of the first half, but they made it count.
Absorbing the Castle pressure, South was able to hit the Knights on the counter-attack. Adam Andres got a head of steam on the right side and fed a cross into Tyler Peterson just inside the 18-yard box. Peterson then struck it into the top right corner to equalize for the Braves.
It remained a 1-all deadlock at halftime.
South was more menacing to start the second half – Isaac Hale nearly scored from long range on a screamer that went just wide right.
However, Castle remained a threat and they cashed in with 28:12 left. Sam McConnell released Mitchell with a nice through ball on the left side. Mitchell dribbled into the six-yard box and his point-blank shot was saved, but the rebound fell to Ryker Kotmel, who knocked it over the line to put the Knights up 2-1.
After Castle scored, South had trouble linking service to its forwards. South only took three more shots for the rest of the match, including a 20-minute stretch without one. The most threatening shot was an Andres chance with seven minutes left that was parried by Castle keeper Nigel Stoltz Burgland and another saved by Stoltz with 4:30 left.
“We had some opportunities that came close. They capitalized on their opportunities, we didn’t capitalize on ours, but I’m not upset at all about the effort. I’m never going to be mad about losing a game as long as we’re in it and we were in it tonight,” Stephens said.
South’s seniors – Talens, Andres, Peterson, Hale, Kline, Brock Barger, Scottie Thurston, Eli Storey, Landry Kimery, Branton Ward, Carson Ealy and Oscar Vega – called it a career on Saturday, but they took South further than it had been in the postseason since 1997 and it’s something to build on.
“We brought a lot of young kids up to dress so they can experience it, know what it’s like, and bring us back in a couple of years,” Peterson said.
Castle (16-2-1) will either be back at Seymour or will be at Evansville North next Saturday for the semistate and will face Franklin Central.
