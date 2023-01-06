Terre Haute South fought through a week of illness that sidelined junior standout Zayvion Baker and limited several others to pull out a 47-28 over Perry Meridian in boys high school basketball Friday night.
With the win, the Braves improved to 9-4 for the season as they prepare for Friday’s matchup with Terre Haute North at Hulman Center. Perry Meridian fell to 3-8.
The first quarter started slowly, with Perry Meridian holding an 8-6 lead at the first stop.
South poured in 17 second-quarter points — including 13 from Nas McNeal — in assuming a 23-11 halftime lead.
Perry Meridian still led 11-9 with 6:23 left in the half, but the Braves shut out the Falcons the rest of the half and finished on a 14-0 run.
Sophomore Jaylen Wells added three baskets in the third period as the Braves increased their lead to 36-16 after three quarters.
McNeal added five more points in the fourth period to finish with a game-high 22 before reserves played out the final few minutes.
South coach Maynard Lewis was proud of his team for playing through a tough situation.
“Jude [McCoskey] didn’t practice all week but still gave us some good minutes,” Lewis said. “Zayvion’s not here and some others had some illness. But we’re a full team, and I’m proud of the guys who really stepped up.”
Lewis noted that Arnick Shouse and Grant Esper were among those taking advantage of their opportunities.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it certainly is fun to get through the adversity that we dealt with this week and be able to get a win,” he said.
South ran a half-court delay offense for most of the second half, and Lewis said that strategy was based upon a review of film from the recent First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic.
“One of the things coming out of the Classic is that we have got to finish games better,” Lewis said. “You look at the Bloomfield tape and we were up by four points with a minute to go and couldn’t put it away. We looked at this game as a chance to put something in a little different to give us a better chance to win down the stretch in the second half of the season.”
Lewis is pleased with his team’s season so far, but knows there is a lot of action left to come.
“We’re on the uphill swing and we want to keep it going,” he said.
Statistically, one of the bright spots for South was hitting 19 of 21 free throws.
