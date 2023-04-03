The 14th annual Braves Softball Bash is -- mostly -- Friday and Saturday at Terre Haute South, Miss Softball America and Terre Haute North, but the host Braves got to play one of the favorites on Monday.
Roncalli, one of two defending state champions in the 16-team field of arguably the best regular-season high school softball tournament in the state, isn't allowed to play on Good Friday so the newly named Royals -- one of two of those in the 16-team field too -- got their game against South that was scheduled that night out of the way early.
Roncalli loves the Bash for good reason, having been one of the champions eight times in its first 13 years. And considering that the Royals are the defending Class 4A state champions, are ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll and have the reigning national Player of the Year in pitcher Keagan Rothrock, a ninth title seems more than a little bit likely.
The Braves gave Roncalli and Rothrock a battle most of the way Monday, but had one inning in which their defense gave the visitors a couple of extra outs. That added up to 10 runs and a 12-0 win in five innings for the Royals, with Rothrock pitching a perfect game -- not as unusual for her as it is for most pitchers.
"We were right there with them in four of the five innings," said Dwayne Stout, returning to the South dugout after some seasons coaching in the junior college ranks. "Some wind-blown hits and a couple of errors."
South's Emma Cesinger, one of three freshmen in Stout's starting lineup, pitched two hitless innings of her own Monday but the visitors got on the board in the third inning. A one-out bunt single by Lyla Blackwell, a stolen base and a wild pitch had the go-ahead run at third with one out. A line drive to South shortstop Marlee Loudermilk was the second out, but Roncalli's Abbey Hoffman got a clutch hit to make it 1-0, got to second when the Braves fumbled the throw from the outfield and scored when Rothrock dropped one of those wind-blown hits into short right field.
A bunt that was thrown away started the 10-run fourth inning that included a two-run single by Rothrock -- that was not a popup -- which started a four-hit, one-error onslaught after the Braves had recorded the second out. Senior Maddy Griswold relieved and retired the only four batters she faced.
"We got better tonight," Stout said afterward. "Seeing that speed [from Rothrock] and their quality was what we needed."
RONCALLI (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Blackwell cf 3-2-2-1, Annee cf 1-0-0-0, Keller 3b 3-1-1-0, A.Clark ph 1-0-0-0, Hoffman rf 2-1-1-1, Hurrle rf 1-0-0-0, Rothrock p 2-1-2-3, Leister1b 3-1-1-1, K.Clark 1b 0-0-0-0, Marsicek ss 3-2-0-0, Fegan lf 2-2-1-1, Willis 2b 2-1-1-2, Dressman 2b 0-0-0-0, Meek c 2-1-1-1. Totals 25-12-10-11.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) -- M.Loudermilk ss 2-0-0-0, Griswold cf-p 2-0-0-0, Simmons 1b 2-0-0-0, Light 3b 2-0-0-0, Coulston 2b 2-0-0-0, Hadley c 2-0-0-0, McVey lf-cf 1-0-0-0, Cesinger p-rf 1-0-0-0, Kinzer rf-lf 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-0-0-0.
Roncalli 002 (10)0 -- 12
Terre Haute South 000 00 -- 0
E -- Coulston 2, Cesinger, Griswold. 2B -- Leister. HR -- Willis. SB -- Hoffman, Blackwell, Marcisek 2. SH -- Willis.
Roncalli IP H R ER BB SO
Rothrock (W) 5 0 0 0 0 12
Terre Haute South IP H R ER BB SO
Cesinger (L) 3.2 10 12 3 2 0
Griswold 1.1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP -- by Cesinger (Fegan). WP -- Cesinger 3. T -- 1:33.
Next -- Terre Haute South (0-5) hosts Shakamak on Tuesday, a game moved because of field conditions at Shakamak. Roncalli (1-0) returns to SOuth for the Braves Bash on Saturday.
Braves Bash
Friday (all games at Miss Softball America) -- Northview vs. Avon, 6 p.m.; Sullivan vs. West Vigo, 6 p.m.; Terre Haute North vs. Edgewood, 6 p.m.; North Central vs. Castle, 8 p.m.; Tecumseh vs Bedford North Lawrence, 8 p.m.; Franklin Central vs. Martinsville, 8 pm.; Mooresville vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 8 p.m.
Saturday -- Terre Haute South vs. North Central, 9 a.m. at South; Roncalli vs Castle, 9 a.m. at South JV diamond; Northview vs. Tecumseh, 9 a.m. at MSA; Avon vs. Bedford North Lawrence, 9 a.m. at MSA; Sullivan vs. Franklin Central, 9 a.m. at MSA; West Vigo vs. Martinsville, 9 a.m. at MSA; Terre Haute North vs. Mooresville, 9 a.m. at North; Edgewood vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m. at North JV diamond; Terre Haute South vs. Castle, 11 a.m. at South; Roncalli vs. North Central, 11 a.m. at South JV diamond; Northview vs. Bedford North Lawrence, 11 a.m. at MSA; Avon vs. Tecumseh, 11 a.m. at MSA; Sullivan vs. Martinsville, 11 a.m. at MSA; West Vigo vs. Franklin Central, 11 a.m. at MSA; Terre Haute North vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 11 a.m. at North; Edgewood vs. Mooresville, 11 a.m. at North JV diamond; Crossover games at MSA, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
