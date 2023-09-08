An ordinary high school football team might have become rattled by the first-quarter surprises thrown at it by host Terre Haute North on Friday night.
Terre Haute South, despite entering the game with an 0-3 record, is not an ordinary team, however, and the Braves calmly pulled away for a 34-0 Conference Indiana win and kept possession of the Victory Bell.
“I give the kids all the credit,” coach Tim Herrin of the Braves said after the game. “We knew if we stuck with what we do, we’d be able to get rolling.”
The Patriots took the opening kickoff and held the ball for 10 minutes and 37 seconds. They used as much clock as they could before every snap and completed all nine of their pass attempts (eight by Harry Wetzel, one by Kam Baker) in a 16-play march that ended with a missed field goal attempt.
South, finally getting possession of the ball, marched down the field only to fumble at the 2-yard line — punched out by Jackson McDonald, recovered by Quincey Moran — and the Patriots picked up another first down before an unfortunate penalty wiped out a 16-yard scramble by Wetzel that should have given North a first down. Instead, the Patriots had fourth down after the next play and a disastrous fake punt set up the Braves at the 17-yard line. This time the Braves didn’t waste their chance as Brady Wilson — also perfect in the passing department — threw a touchdown pass to Chris Herrin.
With 4:45 left in the first half Wetzel finally threw an incomplete pass and North had to punt. South drove 65 yards in seven plays and Wilson — still perfect at this point — threw another scoring pass to Chris Herrin with 1:11 left before halftime.
“We just didn’t finish our drives for touchdowns,” North coach Michael Ghant said after the game. “If we do that, we lead 14-13 at halftime and it’s a whole different game.”
“[The Patriots] had a good plan, and they really slowed us down,” coach Herrin said. “In the second half we were able to get tempo, and the defense took over.”
The second half was a little bit more like the game South fans expected. The Braves drove 64 yards in 11 plays with the third-quarter kickoff, Imer Holman scoring on a 2-yard run, and the Braves got fourth-quarter scores on a 35-yard run by Zyeiar White and a 44-yard pass from Wilson to Zach Prouse.
White finished the game with 184 yards rushing in 18 carries as the offensive highlight for the Braves, while defensively South held North to negative rushing yardage.
“It was my line,” White said of his second straight outstanding performance. “They’ve been coming out here and blocking. Without them, I wouldn’t get those numbers. It takes 11 [players] to get a first down.”
“I push my [other] defensive lineman every day, being a senior,” said tackle Isaac Johnson, who helped spearhead South’s rushing defense (despite giving up the green, and later pink, hair that he was known for last season).
“It brought a different kind of energy,” Johnson said of the normalcy of his 2023 hairstyle.
“We had a couple of sacks, and that was nice,” coach Herrin said when told of the defensive statistics.
Wetzel finished the game with a 23-for-31 performance for 167 yards for North (the two teams combined to complete 37 of 51), but unfortunately he was also his team’s leading rusher — with 3 yards. Holman, Treva Branch and Jaidyn Hoole also had interceptions for the Braves.
“The win we were after wasn’t there,” Ghant said after the game, “but [the Patriots] definitely got better … defensively we flowed to the ball.”
For the Braves, getting in the win column was a joy, and probably a relief.
“It feels good,” said White, “and we won the Bell.”
“We had two heartbreakers back-to-back,” added Johnson, “but it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.