For most of its Class 5A Sectional 14 contest against 5A No. 8-ranked Franklin, it appeared that Terre Haute South would walk off of Bob Clements Field in triumphant fashion.
Instead, a second-half rally by the Grizzly Cubs meant the Braves walked off of the field after exchanging hugs and postgame hearbreak.
Franklin rallied from a 13-point deficit to earn a 35-34 victory. South had a chance to win, but a 27-yard field goal was blocked with 7.1 seconds left.
Josh Cottee played his final game as he rushed for 144 yards and three touchdown. Quarterback Brady Wilson threw for 188 yards and one touchdown.
On the kickoff? It seemed as if the deck was stacked against the Braves. Nas McNeal fumbled the opening kickoff. Franklin’s Nate Owens picked up the loose ball and went in unopposed for a 10-yard adrenaline rush for the Grizzly Cubs and a gut punch for the Braves.
Franklin kept it going. On its first offensive series, it marched 63 yards in 10 plays. Forty-two yards were gained on the ground and fullback John Shepard gave Franklin a 14-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run.
South (6-4) badly needed to score in response and the Braves did. Cottee finished a 70-yard drive with a 1-yard run from a direct snap to make it 14-7.
From this point? The Braves had some serious rub of the green.
On the first play of the second quarter, Franklin’s Alex Leugers fumbled and South’s Jaidyn Hoole recovered at the Franklin 24. A golden opportunity was cashed in on two plays later as Cottee impressively bounced and bulled his way 20 yards for a touchdown to tie the game with 10:26 left in the quarter.
The Grizzly Cubs gave the ball away deep in South territory again on its next series, but this play was far more impactful and unfortunate for Franklin. Franklin quarterback Clay Pinnick rolled left, but South put pressure on and Drew Thiesz hit Pinnick at the 26. Phillip Newman recovered for South at the Franklin 28, but the bigger impact was that Pinnick was injured. He did not return.
Once again, South took advantage of the turnover as Cottee scored his third touchdown via a 12-yard run. Later, a 27-yard Griffin Runyan field goal made it 24-14 as the Braves scored 24 unanswered points.
“I just told our guys that this game isn’t defining our season. We dug a 14-point hole and we didn’t flinch. We came back and fought,” Herrin said.
Hampered by the loss of their quarterback, Franklin had to get creative. After a 66-yard Beau Baker kick return gave the Grizzly Cubs excellent field position, Baker himself threw a touchdown pass out of a direct snap pass to Shepard. Franklin clawed its deficit to 24-21 and it was game on.
However, the final two minutes were a boon for South and a disaster for the Grizzly Cubs. A perfect play-action pass from South quarterback Brady Wilson to McNeal made it 31-21 with 27.9 seconds left. Franklin tried a gadget play, a double reverse pass, to try to score before halftime, but South snuffed the play out and Nick Yatsko intercepted the pass, returning it to the Franklin 39. Runyan then connected from 41 yards as South scored 10 points in 27.9 seconds to make it 34-21 at halftime.
It appeared Franklin’s bad fortune would continue when it had a 14-play, 73-yard drive end on downs with nothing to show for it, but the game would swing back to the Grizzly Cubs as the third quarter rolled on.
Franklin’s defense was vastly improved, holding South to just six plays from scrimmage in the quarter. Freshman quarterback Greyson Betts, who took over for Pinnick, proved up to the big moment. He led a 46-yard scoring drive, passing for 27 and running for 16, as Shepard scored his third touchdown on a 5-yard scamper off left tackle. Suddenly? Franklin was back in it, down by just six.
And the Grizzly Cubs’ defense saw to it that Franklin stayed in it. South was held without a first down on its first four series of the second half.
Franklin capitalized as Leugers scored on a 4-yard run with 1:28 left. His touchdown capped a 53-yard drive.
South wasn’t done. It got its offense going thanks to Wilson, who completed fourth straight passes to get into field goal range. South got as far as the Franklin 7-yard line.
Runyan lined up for the field goal, but the kick was low and Franklin’s rush meant the kick never got past the scrimmage line.
“We missed some opportunities both offensively and defensively in the second half where we could have put the game away and didn’t. [Franklin] is a great football team too. That’s a game they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. I want to celebrate these guys for what they did to turn our season around and we’ll build off of it to honor these seniors,” Herrin said.
Herrin played special tribute to Cottee, who finishes as one of South’s all-time best players.
“I’m going to say it because not enough people say it: Josh Cottee is one of the best football players in the state, if not the top running back. I’m going to stand on top of the mountain screaming that to get him every possible reward. What he has done for this program, along with the rest of the seniors? I can’t fault that,” Herrin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.