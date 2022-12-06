Terre Haute South graduate Maynard Lewis and former Indiana State University standout Djibril Kante are among 17 honorees named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
The Hall announced the team Tuesday morning from its base in New Castle.
The team includes 10 members named to the 1998 Indiana All-Star squad, including Lewis, who later starred at Purdue, and Kante, who played his high school years at Bloomington North. Seven other All-State players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1998.
The 1998 Indiana All-Stars also include Mr. Basketball Tom Coverdale, Adam Ballinger, Kueth Duany, Patrick Jackson, Rob Kent, Isaac Kincaid, Rodney Smith and Greg Tonagel.
The remaining seven, named to various all-state teams are Herman Fowler, Lincoln Glass, Joe Nixon, Jarrad Odle, Steve Reynolds, Adam Seitz and Brian Wray.
2023 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 61st Men’s Awards Banquet on March 22, 2023.
A mid-day reception, free and open to the public, will take place at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle. The evening banquet will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, located on the south side of Indianapolis.
Banquet reservations will soon be available on the Hall of Fame’s website or by calling (765) 529-1891. For more information, email kayla@hoopshall.com.
2023 Men's Silver Anniverary Team: Adam Ballinger (Bluffton), Tom Coverdale (Noblesville), Kueth Duany (Bloomington North), Herman Fowler (Kokomo), Lincoln Glass (South Bend Clay), Patrick Jackson (Delta), Djibril Kante (Bloomington North), Rob Kent (Jennings County), Isaac Kincaid (Pike), Maynard Lewis (Terre Haute South), Joe Nixon (Valparaiso), Jarrad Odle (Oak Hill), Steve Reynolds (South Bend Riley), Adam Seitz (Pike Central), Rodney Smith (Pike), Greg Tonagel (LaPorte), Brian Wray (Plymouth).
