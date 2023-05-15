Terre Haute South High School graduate Jason Swarens continues to shine in spot put for the University of Wisconsin men's track team.
Swarens took third place in the Big Ten Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Bloomington.
The redshirt junior broke the UW school record for the second time this season in the process. Swarens delivered a toss of 67 feet, 4 3/4 inches in a duel Saturday with Nebraska throwers Jonah Wilson and Maxwell Otterdahl.
Wilson took first place with a winning throw of 69-11½, edging teammate Otterdahl, who placed second at 69-7½. Wilson's throw set a record for the Big Ten and the facility, Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track Complex at E.C. Billy Hayes Track.
