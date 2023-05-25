Swarens photo

Former Terre Haute South standout Jason Swarens (shown in action here) qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships with his first toss of 64 feet, 2 1/4 inches on Wednesday at the NCAA Preliminary regional at Sacramento, Calif.

Terre Haute South High School graduate Jason Swarens qualified to compete in next month's NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Swarens, a redshirt junior at the University of Wisconsin, booked his ticket to his first NCAA championship by finishing 10th in the shot put at the the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Hornet Stadium on Wednesday in Sacramento, Calif. The Terre Haute native qualified with his first toss of 64 feet, 2 1/4 inches in the preliminary round.

Swarens and his teammates are currently the nation's 23rd-ranked team.

