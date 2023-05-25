Terre Haute South High School graduate Jason Swarens qualified to compete in next month's NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Swarens, a redshirt junior at the University of Wisconsin, booked his ticket to his first NCAA championship by finishing 10th in the shot put at the the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Hornet Stadium on Wednesday in Sacramento, Calif. The Terre Haute native qualified with his first toss of 64 feet, 2 1/4 inches in the preliminary round.
Swarens and his teammates are currently the nation's 23rd-ranked team.
