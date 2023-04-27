The girls of Terre Haute South and North squared off on the tennis courts at this juncture last year.
The squads were on different courts, different scoreline, same result.
The Braves had another convincing showing in the form of a 5-0 win Thursday at the Patriots’ place.
No. 2 singles player Samhita Shantharam played in the longest match of the night en route to overcoming senior Alaina Belmar 6-3, 6-2.
Shanthram, who typically plays doubles, steps into the singles spot out of necessity with an injury in the lineup. She played with aplomb in her second match in this spot, the first came last night in a win over West Vigo.
“We’ve had to shift the lineup a bit,” she said.
“My match yesterday was a bit of an adjustment so today I wasn’t sure where I would be in terms of intuition in singles. And I’m playing Alaina and she’s really good and I’ve never played her in a match. I was nervous about going out.”
Shantharam was visibly animated when she secured critical points and lengthy back-and-forths.
Sometimes it’s essential to hype yourself up.
“It’s something that I’ve brought back from doubles,” she said.
“This season playing doubles has been my first experience playing doubles. A lot of it is that mental game where you are hyping your partner up.
“You get in the practice of having a partner on the court to hold you up and you support them. And I realized if I’m by myself on the court, I’m a little lonely. I need that encouragement. Sometimes verbalizing it helps.”
The No. 1 singles duel between sophomore Sarah Rowe, who was among the final four tennis players in the singles state tournament last year, topped junior Yewon Jung 6-1, 6-3.
“She’s a really solid all-around player,” Jung said in a repeat matchup from last year. “She’s really good at everything I feel like and really consistent too.”
Jung has made strides this year too.
“She’s got a lot more experience after playing varsity 1 singles for an entire year as a sophomore,” third-year North coach Anna Collett said. “She played Ellie Myers from Evansville Memorial who is now at [the University of Kentucky]. She’s faced some really tough matches. I think she has really grown from that as a player.”
“She’s a smart player,” she added. “She has a lot of variety in her game, she’s got a slice, lob, chip. She’s got a lot of variety and that is what I think keeps her really versatile.”
These two neighboring schools in Terre Haute practice and play together in the offseason, honing their craft in Indianapolis. They practice every Thursday and play matches once a month in the 12-court facility.
“In the winter, I did [junior team tennis) so it’s North and South [players],” Jung said. “Boys and girls too so we all got to play with each other.”
