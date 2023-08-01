Terre Haute South team members combined for a 337 score to win the Seeger Invitational at Harrison Hills Golf Course in girls high school golf Monday.
South placed ahead of Lebanon, Benton Central, Terre Haute North, Seeger, Parke Heritage, Southmont, Attica, Tri-West and Western Boone.
South’s Gabbie Blakeney placed third individually with an 80, followed by teammates Rylee Roscoe with 83, Avery Cassell 84, Presley White 90 and Abi English 92.
For South’s B squad, Ella Anshutz fired a 110, followed by Abby Clark with 114, Holly Clapp 115, Ellie Anderson 118, Ava Rogers 119.
Next — South plays at West Lafayette Invitational on Thursday.
