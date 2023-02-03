Terre Haute South ended its 2022-23 girls high school basketball season Friday night at the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional with what was probably the best of the 92 quarters it played during the campaign.
The fact that the season ended indicates that the Braves' strong quarter wasn't enough, and it came after a running clock had started with Avon leading by 35 points late in the third period.
The fact that the Orioles weren't pressing by that time was certainly a factor too.
But the Braves' 66-47 loss included a 20-4 South run to end the game and had some other positive statistics as well. South shot better from the field, shot better from the foul line and had a big advantage in rebounding (Avon starts four girls no taller than 5-foot-5).
Turnovers? That was another story.
The Orioles nullified their lack of height with quickness, forcing 11 turnovers in the first quarter and nine in the second period. The fact that South managed 20 points in the first half -- trailing by 21 at that point -- while also committing 20 errors indicates two things: that there were a lot of offensive possessions by both teams in the racehorse opening half, and that the Braves were able to hit shots when they could get them.
Avon scored 12 straight points to blow up its early lead to 16-3, but the Braves had a 9-2 run that started late in the first quarter -- five points by Breena Ireland, four by Karizma English-Malone -- and drew within 23-14. Avon immediately came back with an 11-0 burst, and added another 12-0 run in the third quarter.
The Orioles went up 62-27 on the fifth and final 3-pointer by sophomore reserve Mya Thompson, but Katherine Sarver had eight points for the Braves in the 20-4 run that ended the game.
Ireland, English-Malone, Sarver and Avery Cassell (five points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot)? All freshmen.
"We knew, being young, that we would have growing pains," South coach Cole Berry said after the game. "At the end we had four freshmen on the floor at one point. The future is bright on the south side."
Thompson was the game's leading scorer, while Nyla Lewis and Aniah Smith added 14 points for the Orioles. Sarver scored 14 for South, with English-Malone adding 12 and Ireland leading all rebounders with nine while scoring seven points.
"We made improvements," Berry concluded. "We made a big jump this year in setting the program in the right direction."
