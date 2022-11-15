Avon used pressure in both the full court and half court to create 41 Terre Haute South turnovers in cruising to a 69-28 win Tuesday night in girls high school basketball.
The Braves battled Avon tough for the first four minutes of the contest, getting a pair of free throws from Presley White and a basket from Katherine Sarver to trail 5-4 with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.
Avon then used its pressure to run off eight straight points and take a 13-4 lead with 2:20 left in the opening quarter.
The Braves did not quit, however, getting a 2 and a 3 from Karizma English-Malone and a pair of Josiah Killinger free throws to trail just 13-11 at the first stop.
Avon opened the second period with a pair of baskets, but South got a free throw from Sarver and two more from Indi Nichols to remain in the game at 17-14 with 5:56 left in the half.
The Orioles turned up their pressure even more, going on a 12-0 run that finally put the Braves away.
Avon led 33-16 at halftime and reduced its defense to a variety of trapping defenses in the halfcourt.
This maneuver by Avon coach Will Staal, who coached at Terre Haute South the two previous season before going to Avon last year, allowed the Orioles to rack up their game high of 26 points in the third period to take a 59-24 lead at the final stop and activate the running clock.
Reserves played out the final period, as Avon improved its record to 3-1 and South fell to 1-3.
Amya Bass led a balanced Avon attack with 178 points and was the only Oriole in double figures.
South got five points each from English-Malone and Nichols.
The Braves will take to the road Thursday looking for their second win of the season at Vincennes.
AVON (69) — Wren 4-10 0-0 8, Smith 6-13 0-2 12, Bass 8-13 0-0 17, Hart 2-02 0-2 4, Walker 2-9 0-2 4, Lewis 2-12 2-2 6, Thompson 3-9 0-0 8, Levstek 3-4 0-0 7, Butts 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-72 FG, 2-8 FT, 69 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (28) — Sarver 1-5 1-3 3, English-Malone 2-6 0-0 5, White 1-4 2-2 4, Nichols 1-4 3-4 5, Adamson 1-3 0-0 2, Speth 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-1 0-0 0, Killinger 0-1 2-2 2, Cassell 1-2 0-0 3, Werremeyer-Noble 1-1 0-0 2, Toomey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 9-31 FG, 8-11 FT, 28 TP.
Avon 13 20 26 10 — 69
Terre Haute South 11 5 8 4 — 28
3-point shooting — Avon 5-19 (Wren 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bass 1-2, Walker 0-3, Leis 0-3, Thompson 2-7, Levstek 1-1, Butts 1-2), THS 2-8 (Sarver 0-2, English-Malone 1-1, Adamson 0-1, Cassell 1-2). Rebounds — Avon 45 (Walker 9), THS 32 (Adamson 6). Turnovers — Avon 12, THS 41.
Next — Avon (3-1) hosts Zionsville on Friday. Terre Haute South (1-3) plays at Vincennes on Thursday.
