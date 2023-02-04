Terre Haute South's diving duo of juniors Kalyn Alivio and Haley Overton finished one-two in the IHSAA Avon girls swimming and diving sectional Saturday, but no Wabash Valley swimmers advanced beyond this weekend.
Alivio and Overton will give it their all in the Brownsburg diving regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Top divers from the Ben Davis, Crawfordsville, New Palestine and Indianapolis North Central sectionals also will participate.
In Saturday's Avon Sectional, besides diving, the other 11 events involved swimming and that did not bode well for the Valley's water athletes.
The closest any came to winning events were South junior Demme Hancewicz, who placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.74 seconds) and second in the 100-yard freestyle (54.40), and West Vigo sophomore Ella Loomis, who came in second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.92). South's 200 medley relay also finished second (1:55.97), with its foursome consisting of freshman Makenzie Ingle, Hancewicz, junior Lyric Irish and freshman Layla Johnson.
Plainfield captured the team title with 496 points, with South finishing fourth (236), West Vigo eighth (126) and Terre Haute North ninth (109) out of the 10 squads.
Individual swimming winners will move on to the state finals next Friday and Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
