Former Indiana State player Harry Marshall could have been proud that his Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville high school basketball team outshot host Terre Haute South in three of the game’s four quarters Tuesday night.
He could have, except for the fact that shots for the visiting Wildcats were so hard to get. South’s defense had 26 steals and forced 32 turnovers and was never threatened in a 64-28 win.
“I thought we came out and played hard,” said coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves, who now have exceeded last season’s win total. “We want to keep getting better as a program.”
“We’re trying to build a program,” Marshall said. “We’re super young [no seniors, only one junior who played].”
OPH didn’t miss a shot in the first quarter, but was able to launch only two while turning the ball over 13 times. South was just 6 for 18 in that quarter — in which Nas McNeal had 10 points, Treva Branch seven and Jaylen Wells had four steals — but still led 18-5.
The visitors got within 20-9 on back-to-back scores early in the second quarter, but the Braves scored the next 12 points and were on their way. It was 42-13 at halftime, and the running clock came into effect midway through the third quarter when two free throws by Zayvion Baker put South ahead 51-15.
McNeal scored all of his game-high 20 points in the first half, and he also led all rebounders with seven while getting four steals. Branch scored 12 and Baker 10.
For awhile the biggest cheers from the South bench came when Arnick Shouse, a senior whose minutes Tuesday may have exceeded his total for the last two seasons, was threatening to score. Shouse had the last laugh, however, finishing a solid performance with seven points, six rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot. Soccer star Grant Esper, a first-year senior, also had a basket, two rebounds and an assist.
Burly junior Max Lewis led OPH with 10 points. The Wildcats’ sophomore class includes 6-foot-8 Grayden Kincaid (the youngest player in his class and still growing, according to one observer) and 6-4 Trevan Webster, who showed some athleticism and guard skills.
“This was something I signed up for,” Marshall said. “We’ve just got to be patient.”
Scheduling the Braves — probably the biggest and most athletic opponent on the OPH schedule — was to give his inexperienced players a little bit of education, the coach indicated. “I’m not afraid of getting a whipping,” Marshall said.
Lewis was just happy his players showed their opponents enough respect to get after them. “I’m really proud of the way we came out,” the South coach concluded.
- Putting his team’s name in
- — OPH plays in the Dieterich Tournament beginning Monday, but Marshall made it plain Tuesday night that he’d rather be in a different event.
“Tell the people at the [First Financial Wabash Valley] Classic that we want to be there,” said Marshall, who was an easy choice for the all-tournament team in the 2005 Classic while playing for Owen Valley.
