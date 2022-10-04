The jinx of the regular-season win had little or nothing to do with it.
Terre Haute South's 3-0 victory over Terre Haute North in boys high school soccer Monday night at the Class 3A Martinsville Sectional was more a reward for the Braves' constant effort, both coaches agreed afterward.
Although there was a little motivation involved.
"After [the Patriots] took the Cup from us [1-0 in the regular-season meeting between the two teams], we came out hard," South's Wyatt Crockett said after the match. "We wanted it more."
Crockett's goal seven minutes into the second half finally broke through the North defensive effort led by Evan Poynter and Benji McCullough plus goalkeeper Ridge Holder, and it was the only score until the last seven minutes, when the Braves got two more.
The Braves had the better chances -- and a few more shots -- in the first half, Omar Vega robbed by Holder on a header from a corner kick in the 16th minute.
The Patriots looked dangerous whenever they got the ball to all-time leading scorer Wil Anders, who threatened on a counterattack in the 26th minute but couldn't get a shot off and who had a shot blocked in the 34th minute. But his opportunities were fewer than usual, thanks to some effective marking by South's Blaine Morris.
"Morris was assigned the job of watching Wil the whole game, and being there to challenge him for every ball," South coach John Stephens said later.
The Braves nearly took the lead in the third minute of the second period, when Grant Esper passed ahead to Talan Carton, who rifled a shot off the far post
A few minutes later, however, Jay Haddix found Crockett unoccupied on the left side and Crockett converted for a 1-0 lead.
"I was right there in the right spot," Crockett said later. "Beautiful assist, a cross . . . I knew [Haddix] was gonna put it there, and it felt good to put it in."
North had some chances to tie, including a flurry in a three-minute span that included a wide shot by Nate Anders, a free kick saved by South keeper Zane Gossett and a chance for Wil Anders that was stymied in the 12th minute.
Finally, in the 34th minute, a pass ahead by Esper leaked through a Patriot defender. Carton was there to pounce on it and beat Holder in a one-on-one confrontation. If that wasn't the clinching goal, a corner kick by Gabe Bourque was headed home by Esper later.
"That was like what I expected us to do in the first game," Stephens said after the match. "In the second half we sped up our attack a lot more, and I felt like we wore [the Patriots] down a little bit.
"As good a keeper as Ridge [Holder] is, you've got to put volume on him," Stephens added.
"South came out with a lot more energy," said coach Tony Guevara of the Patriots, "and in the second half their energy finally took over the game. We stuck with our game plan, we were just a little slower [than the Braves were] doing it."
The disappointing loss came at the end of a 12-4-1 season for North.
"I didn't see us having the 12 wins [before the season started]," Guevara said. "I'm so proud of these guys. You don't want to go out like this, but I don't want [the Patriots] to let this game make them forget what they did."
South returns to Martinsville on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match against Conference Indiana rival Bloomington South. The Panthers beat Martinsville 2-1 in Monday's opener.
- Vikings lose -- At Greencastle, West Vigo lost 1-0 to Brown County on Monday at the Class 2A Greencastle Sectional.
West Vigo, which finished 5-10, had beaten the Eagles during the regular season.
