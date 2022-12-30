A sophomore from Frisco, Texas, helped light the Indiana State Sycamores’ path through “the gauntlet,” as coach Josh Schertz calls it.
It’s the final 18 games of the college basketball season for the Sycamores, all against Missouri Valley Conference opponents.
ISU began that stretch Thursday night with a dominant 91-63 victory over visiting Evansville. On a night when the Sycamores needed to erase the sour taste from their previous outing, a flat performance in a 67-57 loss to Northern Illinois in their non-conference finale, sophomore guard Julian Larry stepped into the starting lineup and helped direct a consummate team effort.
In his first start this season, Larry played the point with energy and efficiency, drawing stellar plays from his teammates.
His own stat line was remarkable: a career-high 21 points, 8 for 8 shooting from the field, 3 for 3 from 3-point range, 2 for 2 from the free-throw line, four assists, two steals and no turnovers in 22 minutes on the court.
The Sycamores led throughout and raised their records to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the MVC, keeping hold of first place going into Sunday’s game at Valparaiso, with tipoff at 2 p.m. EST.
Schertz and his staff inserted Larry into the starting five for defensive purposes, only to see the 6-foot-3 Texan shoot “like Steph Curry,” as his coach put it.
“He was attacking the paint, driving,” Schertz said “He was generating shots for his teammates, getting himself to the rim and finishing. And then the spot 3s; I love the fact that he was shooting them with confidence.”
Larry figures he just did what the team asked, no differently than if it needed spot defensive help as a reserve.
“Honestly, I was just doing what’s best for the team, whatever they needed me to do,” Larry said after Thursday’s win. “So this game, they needed me to start. So I just came in and was ready to play. It’s always being ready for when my time is coming.”
Larry entered the Evansville game averaging 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 turnovers and 18.4 minutes per game.
His ability to deliver extra in Thursday’s starting role didn’t surprise teammate Cooper Neese.
“This man’s in the gym morning, afternoon, evening. He works on his game relentlessly,” Neese said Thursday. “In games like this, it just goes to show that he does it.
“Even if he does have a night that might not be his best night, he still puts in that work the very next day,” Neese added. “To see him develop; I called this with a couple of people, that he would be our biggest and most improved player on the team. He got his opportunity tonight and he shined.”
Schertz liked what he saw from his role-player guard.
“I don’t know that he’s going to go 8 for 8 every game, but he’s a kid that whatever his role is, he’s going to do it,” Schertz said. “He’s going to give you everything he has. He’s not always going to play well, nobody does, but he’s going to play with great intentions, he’s going to play with great energy and lay it all out there. I was really happy to see it.”
Larry was far from alone. Veterans Neese, Courvoisier McCauley and Cameron Henry, along with sophomore forward Jayson Kent all scored in double figures. McCauley and guard Trenton Gibson grabbed six rebounds each, and Henry added five rebounds and five assists.
ISU shot 48% from the field, hit 13 3-pointers and calmly sank 20 of 22 free throws. Unlike the loss to Northern Illinois a week earlier, ISU didn’t fade after a hot start against the Purple Aces.
“We just had that mindset of, ‘keep going, stay consistent throughout the game,’ because we know how we start off every game and then fall off,” Larry said. “That was the big key, after we started hot, really staying locked in, and that started on the defensive end.”
Neese said it was the closest ISU has come to playing a full 40 minutes at its best. Neese knows it’s just one game, though. The trick now will be replicating that level of play on Sunday at Valparaiso (6-8 overall, 0-3 MVC).
“Not only does [the Evansville win] let us know we can do it, but [we have to] build off it. We can’t be satisfied,” Neese said.
While ISU was beating Evansville on Thursday, Valparaiso lost a narrow 68-63 game at MVC foe Drake. Beacons standout Ben Krikke scored 15 points in that loss. Another Valpo ace, Kobe King, added 14 points. Both regularly score in double figures.
“I think our guys are excited to get up there and play,” Schertz said.
“It’s a quality team, very well coached, a hard place to play, and we’ll have to play well.”
