A few contenders got closer to the first-round leaders Sunday at Geneva Hills, but Chris Cassell and Darrell Shouse remain atop the leader boards at the halfway point of the second annual Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament.
Cassell shot a 68 on Saturday at Rea Park and followed that up with a 74 and a two-round score of 2-under 142. He's the only player in the Open Division currently under par.
Shouse, after a 67 from the senior tees on Saturday, added a 73 on Sunday and leads the Senior Division at 140.
Creeping closer were two golfers who shot 71 on Sunday. Mike Ball is Cassell's closest contender after rounds of 74 and 71 for 145, three shots back, and Mark Bird's 71 puts him in second place among the seniors and six shots back of Shouse at 146.
"I struggled all day," Ball said when asked about his round. "The weather was challenging at the start, with wind and a little rain.
"This is a good tournament," added Ball, whose fifth-place finish last year was the best he's had in the big local tournaments. "I'm looking forward to playing this weekend."
Also shooting 71 on Sunday were Stacey Vitaniemi and Jim Winning. Those four scores were the best of the day until late in the afternoon, when Wabash Valley Golf Association president Eddie Kanizer took time out from running the tournament and had a 69 on his own course.
That score put Eddie Kanizer near the top of the Open Division, tied for fourth place with Dave Wampler, five shots out of the lead; Wampler has had rounds of 75 and 72.
In third place is Drew Cahill, who followed up a 74 on Saturday with a 72 on Sunday and is four shots behind Cassell.
Alone at 148 is Rich Schelsky, after shooting 75 and then 73, while Zach Kent's 68-81 adventure on Friday has him seven shots behind.
Vitaniemi and defending champion Phillip Myers, who shot 73 on Sunday, are in a group at 150 that also includes Devon Klutey (74-76) and J.P. Kanizer (77-73). Winning had a first-round 83, so he'll be close the cutoff for the championship flight after the tournament is flighted sometime today.
"Top 16 and ties [make the championship flight]," Eddie Kanizer said Sunday.
Wayne Loughmiller, second in the Senior Division after Saturday, is still third after a 77 that left him at 148. Scott Givens has a pair of 75s and is at 150.
The tournament's third round is this Saturday at Hulman Links, with the finale the following day at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
