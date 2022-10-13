It's the last week of regular-season high school football in Indiana, with sectional play beginning next week.
It's only the next-to-last week in Illinois, although next week will be the very last week for every team in the Wabash Valley except Robinson (probably) and Casey (long shot).
Here are the Top 5 things fans have to look forward to on Friday night (or Saturday):
5. Brebeuf (4-3) at Terre Haute North (2-6) — A final regular-season home game for a talented senior class might be the spark the Patriots need to go into postseason play with a little momentum.
There's no question that North is looking forward to the bye week before Class 5A sectional play begins, however. Not all of those seniors will be available Friday and Brebeuf, a Class 4A team, might have twice as many players in uniform as the Patriots do.
4. Linton (8-0) at South Putnam (7-1) — Sectional tune-up? Yes, please, for both Class 2A's top-ranked Miners and Class A's seventh-ranked Eagles.
The two teams are not exactly traditional rivals — they haven't met in the 28 seasons accounted for on the John Harrell website, although there could have been a postseason meeting when the Eagles won the state championship in the 1980s — but maybe they should be. Lots of tradition in both places.
3. West Vigo (3-5) at Sullivan (4-4) — They're not in the same division of the Western Indiana Conference now, so perhaps this game doesn't mean as much anymore.
If the laughter has died down, we can continue. West Vigo vs. Sullivan would be important in tiddlywinks or synchronized gymnastics, and football is at or close to the top of the list of important sports. Friday will be the first of perhaps many uncomfortable nights for Sullivan athletic director Otto Clements, whose son Aaron — according to Viking AD Kenny Pearson — aced his football coach job interview by listing "Beat Sullivan" as his main goal.
2. Casey (3-4, 2-3 LIC) at Marshall (0-7, 0-5), Saturday — The Tribune-Star's open-mic night continues with the thought that maybe this game isn't all that important this year either.
Yes, another knee-slapper. These teams aren't especially fond of each other, and Casey's status as a multi-touchdown favorite is tempered by a couple of things: the Lions are going to beat somebody sometime, and they can knock the Warriors out of any playoff chance by doing that this week.
1. Columbus North (4-4, 3-1 Conference Indiana) at Terre Haute South (5-3, 3-1) — Nothing is funny about this game, which will decide second place in Conference Indiana (both teams having lost to Bloomington South).
The Braves haven't beaten the Bull Dogs since 2014, and they haven't been close that many times. But this has been a season that has, for the most part, defied history and expectations.
And a little momentum wouldn't hurt South either, since its sectional is not a place for sissies.
Other games — Conference matchups include Indian Creek at Northview in the WIC Gold; South Vermillion at Attica, Riverton Parke at Covington and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central in the Wabash River Conference; Eastern Greene at North Central in the Southwest Conference; and Robinson at Paris in the Little Illini Conference.
Eight-man contests on Saturday include Waldron at Dugger Union and Martinsville at St. Thomas More.
