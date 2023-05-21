Weather forecasts are promising for the next few days, which means that the high school softball season in Indiana will be racing toward a conclusion -- for most teams, at least -- in the next four days.
Northview, Linton, Riverton Parke and Clay City are hosts for sectonals that begin Monday and end Wednesday -- with the exception of Clay City's seven-team affair, which won't finish until Thursday. Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South participate in a Class 4A sectional at Avon, and South Vermillion and Parke Heritage will play at Southmont.
- Class 4A, at Avon -- The host Orioles are two-time defending champions and ranked eighth in the state, the only team in the six-team field getting votes from their fellow coaches.
That's who North's Patriots play in Monday's opening game, while South -- coming into postseason on something of a hot streak -- waits until Tuesday to face the winner of Monday's second game between Brownsburg and Plainfield.
Run prevention is the key for both Terre Haute teams, each of whom has shown the ability to score runs.
- Class 3A, at Northview -- West Vigo plays Monday's opening game against Owen Valley, but the big game of the first round appears to be Tuesday's opener between Edgewood and the host Knights.
Edgewood was second and Northview third in the final Western Indiana Conference standings, but the Mustangs' win over the Knights was a decisive one.
- Class 2A, at Southmont -- South Vermillion has won this sectional five straight times and opens the tournament Monday against South Putnam, followed by Parke Heritage against Monrovia. The Wildcats look like favorites again.
- Class 2A, at Linton -- Sullivan, 26-3, is ranked fourth in the state and the on-paper favorite to win this sectional.
Linton upended the Golden Arrows last year, however -- when Sullivan was hoping to return to the state finals -- although the Miners will have to contend with Mitchell in Monday's first game and the Arrows follow against South Knox.
- Class A, at Riverton Parke -- The host Panthers were playing their best at the end of the season and could be the favorite, although Lafayette Central Catholic can't be ignored.
LCC opens the tournament Monday against Attica, followed by Covington against the host team.
- Class A, at Clay City -- Like Sullivan, the Eels still have several players who were in a state championship game two years ago and, like Sullivan, are the only ranked team (12th in Clay City's case) in this sectional.
The Eels play the single game Monday night against Dugger Union, with the winner to face North Central on Wednesday.
Indiana softball sectionals
Class 4A, at Avon -- Monday, Terre Haute North vs. Avon, 6 p.m., followed by Brownsburg vs. Plainfield; Tuesday, Decatur Central vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m., followed by Terre Haute South vs. Winner Game 2; Wednesday, Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, at Northview -- Monday, West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Edgewood vs. Northview, 5:30 p.m., followed by Indian Creek vs. Winner Game 1; Wednesday, Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A, at Southmont -- Monday, South Vermillion vs. South Putnam, 5 p.m., followed by Parke Heritage vs. Southmont; Tuesday, Greencastle vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m., followed by North Putnam vs. Winner Game 2; Wednesday, Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, at Linton -- Monday, Mitchell vs. Linton, 6 p.m., followed by Sullivan vs. South Knox; Tuesday, North Knox vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m., followed by Eastern Greene vs. Winner Game 2; Wednesday, Championship, 7 p.m.
Class A, at Riverton Parke -- Monday, Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Attica, 5 p.m., followed by Covington vs. Riverton Parke; Tuesday, Fountain Central vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m., followed by North Vermillion vs. Winner Game 2; Wednesday, Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A, at Clay City -- Monday, Dugger Union vs. Clay City, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Bloomfield vs. Cloverdale, 5:30 p.m., followed by Shakamak vs. White River Valley; Wednesday, North Central vs. Winner Game 1, 5:30 p.m., followed by Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3; Thursday, Championship, 5:30 p.m.
