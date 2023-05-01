High school softball and baseball sectional pairings were drawn Sunday night by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Softball games will be played early in the week of May 22, with the championships to be played by May 27.
Baseball games begin May 24, with the semifinals and championship games scheduled May 29 -- Memorial Day -- at every site.
Softball sectionals in the Wabash Valley will be hosted by Northview in Class 3A, Linton in Class 2A and Riverton Parke and Clay City in Class A. Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South go to a Class 4A sectional at Avon, while South Vermillion and Parke Heritage will play their Class 2A tournament at Southmont.
Parke Heritage hosts a Class 2A baseball sectional and White River Valley will host one of the best Class A sectionals in the state.
North and South play their Class 4A tournament at Brownsburg; West Vigo, Northview and South Vermillion are in the 3A tournament at Owen Valley; Linton and Sullivan are in the Class 2A tournament at Mitchell; and Riverton Parke and North Vermillion play in a Class A tournament at Lafayette Central Catholic.
Softball sectionals, May 22-27
Class 4A at Avon -- Terre Haute North vs. Avon, Brownsburg vs. Plainfield, Decatur Central vs. Winner Game 1, Terre Haute South vs. Winner Game 2
Class 3A at Northview -- West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, Edgewood vs. Northview, Indian Creek vs. Winner Game 1
Class 2A at Southmont -- South Vermillion vs. South Putnam, Parke Heritage vs. Southmont, Greencastle vs. Winner Game 1, North Putnam vs. Winner Game 2
Class 2A at Linton -- Mitchell vs. Linton, Sullivan vs. South Knox, North Knox vs. Winner Game 1, Eastern Greene vs. Winner Game 2
Class A at Riverton Parke -- Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Attica, Covington vs. Riverton Parke, Fountain Central vs. Winner Game 1, North Vermillion vs. Winner Game 2
Class A at Clay City -- Dugger Union vs. Clay City, Bloomfield vs. Cloverdale, Shakamak vs. White River Valley, North Central vs. Winner Game 1
Baseball sectionals, May 24-29
Class 4A at Brownsburg -- Brownsburg vs. Plainfield, Terre Haute South vs. Avon, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Decatur Central vs. Terre Haute North
Class 3A at Owen Valley -- West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, Northview vs. Edgewood, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Indian Creek vs. South Vermillion
Class 2A at Parke Heritage -- Parke Heritage vs. North Putnam, Southmont vs. Greencastle, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, South Putnam vs. Cloverdale
Class 2A at Mitchell -- North Knox vs. Linton, Mitchell vs. South Knox, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Eastern Greene vs. Sullivan
Class A at Lafayette Central Catholic -- Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Attica, North Vermillion vs. Covington, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Riverton Parke vs. Fountain Central
Class A at White River Valley -- Bloomfield vs. Dugger Union, Clay City vs. White River Valley, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, North Central vs. Shakamak
