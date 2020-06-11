For Dr. Enzley Mitchell IV — he has his doctorate in sports administration — his new job as the first men's basketball coach at St. Mary-of-the-Woods won't be the first time he's had to lead a program to health.
One in his career he started a program from scratch. Another time, he revived a dormant program and took it to the NCAA Division III level.
When SMWC athletic director Deanna Bradley had to sift at least 200 candidates for the Pomeroys' first go-around with men's basketball, Mitchell's qualifications mattered as SMWC plots its way forward.
"This isn't his first time building a program. He built Northern New Mexico from nothing. We're going to give him more than nothing. He also reinstated basketball at Illinois Tech after a four-year hiatus. He has that experience. He also has tremendous playing experience, having played collegiately and professionally," Bradley said during a press conference on SMWC's campus on Thursday.
Mitchell, who has a Masters degree from Indiana State, has experience dating back to 2008 when he started Northern New Mexico's program. He went to Illinois Tech in 2012. He left the college game in 2016 to coach Indianapolis Providence Cristo Rey High School. He has assistant coaching stints at Earlham, Wilberforce, IUPUI and Millikin.
"I'm so excited to be part of a program where we're doing it the right way. We've thought things through and we're adding programs that make sense. I'm looking forward to adding men's basketball and make it a part of the college culture," Mitchell said.
Bradley described Bradley as thus.
"I described him to a colleague as a gentle giant. When he gets up here, he's a very soft-spoken man. He's a man of great integrity," Bradley said.
Mitchell's first duty is building a team. With SMWC support and a fertile area of talent to draw from, Mitchell was already conducting recruiting zoom meetings on Thursday to get the ball rolling.
"We're actively recruiting. So if you know someone who has the talent to play at this level, get in touch. We leave no stone unturned," Mitchell noted. "I think we have a ton of talent in Indiana. I expect to have local flavor, there's a lot of good talent in the Terre Haute area. We'll go central Indiana for sure and Indianapolis. We'll bring in students that help us win. We want to be competitive right away. Wherever those students are that can help us do that, we'll find them."
While Mitchell wants to win? Mitchell hopes to draw on the campus life at SMWC and the school's good reputation to seek out well-rounded players.
"Sports can do so much for the student life portion of the college experience. The thing I'm telling the guys is that I'm recruiting is to have a great foundation for the rest of their life. Part of that is the academic piece and then certainly the basketball piece," Mitchell said.
It was announced in December that the Pomeroys plan to begin playing games during the 2021-22 season.
