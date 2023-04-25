Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s softball team saw its 13-game winning streak halted, but the Pomeroys made sure a losing skid didn’t surface Tuesday.
SMWC (30-14, 16-8 River States Conference) lost to Oakland City 6-5 to start the doubleheader before rebounding with a resounding five-run bottom of the sixth inning to cap a 6-0 win in the evening.
Junior Summer Rocha (10-7) continued her superb late-season run with two shutouts (13 innings) spanning five days. Against the Mighty Oaks, she allowed four hits, one walk and fanned a pair of batters.
She kept Oakland City at bay when the Pomeroys weren’t connecting at the plate to lock up at least a No. 3 seed in the RSC Tournament.
She lauded her infielders for making the right plays to thwart the Mighty Oaks.
Third-year coach Jim Walker and his players credited the pitching staff for some of the success this year. He said Rocha has shown a different personality and confidence in the circle, in recent weeks.
Rocha said it was nerve-wracking until the team broke through.
In the bottom of the fourth, SMWC scored the only run of the first five innings for either team.
Terre Haute North High School graduate Camryn Scott slapped a single before stealing second base, one of four for the day, as one of the top base thieves in the nation. That extended her program-record number of stolen bases to 48 this year.
“She’s just a beast,” freshman Jaleigh Crawford said. “She’s irreplaceable.”
Scott said she’s constantly looking to swipe multiple two bags when she is on base.
The fifth-year senior and Hometown Hero batted 2 for 3 with two runs in her final game on campus.
“It’s going to be sad not to have her next year,” Walker said.
He praised her character as an individual and her leadership with the program.
Then Crawford, who went 2 of 3 with a run and two RBI, ripped an RBI single up the middle to plate Scott for the game’s opening run.
In the bottom of the six, the Pomeroys created a cushion when the duo struck again.
Scott had a two-out single to jump-start their best sequence in the box. Scott swiped second again and freshman Justyce Rohrabaugh drove her in. After Rohrabaugh stole second, Crawford punched in another run.
Rohrabaugh hit 2 of 3 with one run, one steal and one driven-in run.
Sophomore Tori Lee doubled and junior Jaselyn Conn singled to make it 6-0. Sophomore Rylee Pender finished with two hits in three at-bats.
The Pomeroys will have a Friday doubleheader at Midway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.