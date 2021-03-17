At a time of year when authority figures and coaches often say bye to their colleges/universities for one reason or another, not always with a smile on their faces, Deanna Bradley will get to leave Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on her own terms.
On Tuesday afternoon inside the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation, The Woods allowed Bradley to announce her retirement as its athletic director, effective May 14.
Todd McIntyre, assistant athletic director, will become interim AD once the 2020-21 school year ends.
Bradley arrived at SMWC to become its AD in 1991 when the college still had a 1910 basketball gym that featured overhanging balconies, which frequently altered 3-point attempts from the corners and long passes by opponents.
That was relevant because Bradley would serve as head coach of the basketball team at what was then an all-female college from 1994 to 2002, then from 2004 to her retirement as coach in 2018.
Shaking her head at the condition of the Pomeroys' home gym when she arrived, Bradley forged ahead and created SMWC's first scholarship athletic program with herself serving as AD in 1994. When she realized that old, regulation-undersized gym would no longer be adequate for serious college basketball in 2000, she turned to the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center, then the Charles T. Hyte Community Center, then the Clinton Community Recreation Center (the old Clinton High School gym) for playing home games.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College eventually completed construction of its own modern athletic facility — the 45,130-square-foot Knoerle Center — and the first women's basketball game was played there in November 2014.
With Bradley serving as head coach of the Pomeroys.
"I've been at this school for 19 years and she was already accomplishing so much by the time I arrived," SMWC President Dottie King told a group of reporters and Woods employees present at Tuesday's ceremony.
"Deanna, you've left a mark on us and we will never forget all that you've done," King said.
Later in King's speech, she moved Bradley to brief tears when the SMWC president informed surprised onlookers — including Bradley herself — that the Knoerle Center gym floor will be named Deanna Bradley Court.
"I have loved this job for 30 years," Bradley said when it was her turn to speak Tuesday. "Now it's time to pass that baton and look forward to the future."
Bradley later told the Tribune-Star that she hopes her SMWC legacy will include the genuine caring she had for other people at the college and her desire to provide the best for its student-athletes and coaches.
"Hopefully that's the conversation that happens," she noted.
Asked what her future might be like without SMWC playing such a big part of her life, Bradley said she'll sit down with her family and discuss possibilities.
"I'll jump on my bike and bike a lot of miles and see where it takes me," she did mention.
The Woods will join the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) with provisional membership to start July 1. Then membership in the River States Conference in the NAIA will begin 2022.
Although Bradley won't be SMWC's athletic director or coach anymore, she promised to root for the Pomeroys from a distance and sometimes up close as a fan when time permits.
"I'm not going to lose complete contact with this institution," Bradley emphasized. "It's part of my life. It will always be part of my life."
Bradley is recognized for her work in several capacities, including induction into the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Hall of Fame in 2019, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Ripley County Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Bradley was born in Seymour and grew up in Holton. As a young adult, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State and a master’s degree from Western Illinois.
In addition, she earned a whole lot of love and respect from her colleagues and supporters at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College over the years.
