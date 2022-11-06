Saint Mary-of-the-Woods wrapped up its first season of sprint football in championship fashion Saturday night, defeated Calumet College of St. Joseph 23-7 for the Midwest Sprint Football League title.
It was the third meeting between the two teams, each of which had won a close regular-season road game.
The rubber game for the championship was a defensive struggle, with Pomeroy kicker Drake Varns kicking a 22-yard field goal with a second left in the first half to break a scoreless tie.
The Pomeroys forced five turnovers on the night. Trey Jackson, Jazaiah Douglas and Monte' May each had interceptions and Treyvone Hooks forced one of two Crimson Wave fumbles at a key moment in the second half.
"Tonight was all gas, no brakes, just don't let up," May said. "We made adjustments all week to stop the run first and force them to throw the ball. It feels amazing. We made history tonight."
Coach Blaine Powell credited his defensive staff, led by defensive coordinator Matt McLaren, for getting the unit prepared.
"I can't say enough about our defense. Coach McLaren and his staff did a great job . . . Matt's a tireless worker. He knows what they're going to run out of every formation," Powell said.
Offensively, the Pomeroys were without standout quarterback Brennon Landry, but Kyle Vernelson found a rhythm in the second half, while the Pomeroys rode workhorse running back Patrick Perea throughout the 60 minutes.
Perea finished with 116 yards on 36 carries, helping the Pomeroys grind out 17 first downs and 302 total yards against a solid defense in cold, windy conditions.
"We felt that weather and knew we weren't going to be able to pass the ball a lot. We had to get those tough, gritty yards on the ground. We had to keep pounding it all game. The [line] are the ones getting those yards for me; it was a team effort," Perea said.
SMWC scored 10 points in the third quarter to take a 13-0 lead, but CCSJ came back with its only scoring drive, then held the Pomeroys to a three-and-out. But on the first play of the Crimson Wave drive, Hooks and Elias DeJesus delivered a hit on Carson Crowe and Hunter Cardwell was there for the recovery. Two plays later, Vernelson threw a strike to Corbyn Cleveland for a 34-yard touchdown for a 20-7 lead.
The win was cause for reflection from Powell.
"It gives you a little time to reflect on everything, the way it started. Getting in there late. I remember when it was just a chair and a phone with me and (assistant coach) Thomas Henderson getting after recruiting. This staff worked extremely hard. The kids have responded to everything and learned everything so fast. They're great kids and I'm blessed to be here," Powell said.
