There will be an extra North-South game this boys high school basketball season, as a result of Terre Haute North outlasting Robinson 54-46 after a Terre Haute South win over Edgewood at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Monday at North.
Monday's win wasn't North's best performance in its current five-game winning streak, but it was enough to hold off the bigger Maroons.
"We looked like a team who hasn't practiced in three days," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said afterward. "We were sluggish and we were not dialed in with the same energy and focus we've had the last couple of weeks."
But, as in most cases when North is playing well, Woelfle eventually found enough people to contribute. North had just two double-figure scorers and both came off the bench -- Jaden Wayt with 11 points and Chris Owens with 10. Jack Halls had eight points and a game-high nine rebounds, Isaac Ross also scored eight and Alex Ross and Ethan Scott had six points each.
"It was a grinder, and the kids found a way to win," Woelfle said, "and that's all that matters.
"We had balance in our scoring, with different guys stepping up to help the team win."
There were four ties and four lead changes in the first half, Robinson ahead for the last time at 21-20 on a basket by Cooper Loll.
But Kavish Reddy and Wayt each scored to close out the second quarter and Robinson never quite got over the hump in the second half. It was still 29-26 in North's favor before Bryson Carpenter hit a free throw and Owens went coast-to-coast with a defensive rebound.
Trailing 32-26, the Maroons threw the ball over the North press, only to fail to convert the layup at the other end. Isaac Ross then hit a 3-pointer, and instead of being down four the Maroons trailed by nine at 35-26. Robinson got the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within 39-33, but North got a three-point play from Wayt and a 3-point basket from Alex Ross and maintained a double-figure lead until the last minute of the game.
"One thing you don't want to do against North is play from behind in the fourth quarter," coach Mack Thompson of the Maroons said after the game. "For the most part we put ourselves in the positions we wanted to be . . . but we had some opportunities when we didn't finish as strong as [the Patriots] did."
Aidan Parker led all scorers with 17 points for Robinson, but suffered a hard fall while scoring the first basket of the fourth quarter and is questionable for Tuesday's game against Edgewood. Loll added 13 points.
"The effort was there physically," Thompson concluded. "This game will make us better down the road, but I want the end of the road to be now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.