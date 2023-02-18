Evansville Harrison took an early lead in high school basketball Saturday night and visiting Terre Haute North wasn't able to close the gap enough the rest of the way in suffering a 67-56 nonconference defeat.
"Harrison is a really good basketball team and gave us some problems, especially early," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots reported. "We got 'em slowed down in the second quarter and played better to keep within striking distance."
The host Warriors led 20-12 after a quarter and fought off repeated attempts by the Patriots to rally, maintaining leads of at least 10 points at each of the last three stops. Harrison preserved its lead in the fourth quarter by hitting 11 of 12 free throws.
"Once again, offensive rebounds, turnovers — especially the unforced ones — plus poor execution and times and lack of situational awareness hurt us," Woelfle added. "Hopefully we will have a good week of practice and be ready to go next Friday for our final home game."
Isaac Ross had an 11-point first half that kept North in the game and finished with a team-high 14 points, while Kavish Reddy scored 13 and Jack Halls had eight. North is now 14-9 and hosts Evansville North on Friday.
Harrison, 15-6, got 18 points from Jesiah Sloss, 16 — including 6-of-6 fourth-quarter free throw shooting — from Terry Hooks and 10 from Eli Speer. The Warriors are at Springs Valley on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.