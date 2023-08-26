Host Terre Haute North didn't get to play much offense in the first 15 minutes of Saturday's girls high school soccer match against Castle, and that was long enough to assure the visitors of a 5-0 nonconference win.
The Knights, ranked fourth in Class 3A, had three goals by the 25:25 mark of the first half, then didn't score again until midway in the second period.
But the damage had been done, and coach Kyle Baker will be seeking to reverse a trend.
"They're ranked where they are for a reason," Baker said of the visitors. "But [slow starts] have been a problem, and that's something we have to sort out."
Castle scored in the seventh minute when Aleyna Quinn banked in a shot off the right post -- the first of her three goals for the day -- and then coach Michael Fauerbach made a fortuitous substition. Sophomore Pressley Kessler entered the match in the 11th minute and had two assists in the next six minutes on crosses to Quinn and then to Jilly Higgins.
"We played with them the rest of the first half, and the start of the second half until we petered out -- we're not very deep," Baker said. "So I was pleased with the middle of the game."
But a team led by a senior group that includes several four-year varsity regulars has been surprisingly fragile, the coach indicated.
"They can play with teams like Castle," Baker said, "but it's almost like they need to see it to realize it. We've got to have a little more confidence coming out of the gate."
North's best stretch of play came late in the first half. The Patriots put four shots on goal -- one by Cali Wuestefeld that forced Castle keeper Jordyn Poelhuis to leap to punch the ball over the net -- and had two corner kicks. Early in the second half, Caroline Gauer picked the pocket of a Castle player and attacked, but shot wide.
But the Knights wrapped things up with a corner kick headed home in the 17th minute, and Quinn completed her hat trick by tapping in a deflected ball in the 22nd minute.
"We adjusted well [to Castle's early onslaught], and that's something to build on," Baker concluded.
Castle 3 2 -- 5
Terre Haute North 0 0 -- 0
C -- Aleyna Quinn, 33:03
C -- Quinn (Presley Kessler), 28:51
C -- Jilly Higgins (Kessler), 25:25
C -- Sophia Mominee (Kessler corner), 23:45
C -- Quinn
Shots (on goal) -- Castle 27 (13), North 9 (5)
Corner kicks -- Castle 5, North 3
Next -- Terre Haute North (1-2-1) plays Wednesday at Bloomington South. Castle is 4-0.
