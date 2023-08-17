Northview is one of the high school volleyball opponents that Terre Haute North players circle on their schedules every season.
Which worked to the Patriots’ detriment Thursday night in a 3-0 loss on Northview’s court.
“This is always one we want to win,” North coach Shelby Reed acknowledged after the match, “but we warmed up flat and we got in our own heads.”
The result was a miserable start for the visitors, who made the score of the first set as respectable as it looked thanks to some uncharacteristic help from the Knights; eight of North’s first nine points were on Northview errors.
When someone suggested to him that the first varsity set hadn’t been played as well as the excellent junior varsity contest, coach Scott McDonald of the Knights didn’t disagree. But he also said, “We just set the tone right away, with our serve-receive and our offense.
“We’ve played some really good teams [so far],” coach McDonald continued, “and we’ve seen a lot of big hitters.
“Julia Ross [of the Patriots] is a big hitter as well, so trying to negate here was a big part of our game plan.” Mission accomplished.
Northview led all the way in the first set and put it away with a 7-1 run that increased its lead to 18-7. The Knights won that one 25-11.
North settled down for the last two sets and took a quick 4-1 lead in the second, only to have the Knights go on an 11-1 run. The Patriots continued to battle and got within 17-13 and 20-15 despite having two points taken away for an improper server, but the home team took that set 25-16.
Northview bolted to leads of 5-1, then 8-3 and 9-4 in the third set. North’s best stretch of the night was a 9-3 run, capping that burst with a block by freshman Gabi Zwerner and a kill by Ross that put the visitors ahead 13-12. But a missed serve tied the score, and Karsyn Buck served the next five points to put Northview ahead to stay in a 25-15 final set.
Veterans Keira Lucas and Bradee McDonald did their things to pace the winners, Lucas with a match-high 21 kills and McDonald with a match-high 17 digs. Buck, a slender sophomore, did a lot of everything with 21 assists, six kills, six digs and six aces.
“A pretty good night for us,” coach McDonald summarized.
The Patriots demonstrated — starting with the three-set JV victory — that they are a deep team this year, and Reed did some experimenting with her lineup as the match progressed. That depth could be a Patriot strength when the roles get sorted out, but some tough decisions may be coming concerning playing time.
“We can be dangerous,” Reed concluded, “but we have to mentally be there.”
Terre Haute North 11 16 15
Northview 25 25 25
Highlights — Karsyn Buck had 21 assists, 6 kills, 6 digs, 18 points and 6 aces; Keira Lucas 21 kills, 13 digs, 7 points and 4 aces; Bradee McDonald 17 digs, 2 assists, 9 points and 2 aces; Audrey Lee 8 digs, a kill, 6 points and an ace; Addie Bowman 11 assists, a kill, 3 digs and a point; Brinley Deakins 8 digs; Saylor Clark 5 kills, 2 blocks and a dig; Kenzie Crabb 3 kills, 3 blocks and a dig; Alexis Strahla 4 points and an ace; and Rachel Rounds 2 blocks and an assist.
For North, Sadie Egan had 11 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills and 5 points; Carly Mason 14 digs, a kill, an assist and 6 points; Ava Ellis 9 digs, 6 kills, an assist and 2 points; Julia Ross 6 digs, 5 kills and a block; Brynn Canup 9 digs, 2 assists and a point; Gabi Zwerner 3 digs, 3 blocks and a kill; Desiree Glaze 3 blocks and a kill; Alex Barrett 3 digs and an assist; and Audrey Staggs a kill.
JV — North won 23-25, 25-24, 15-7.
Next — Both North (1-1) and Northview (2-3) play Saturday at the Plainfield Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.