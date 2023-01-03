Host West Vigo shot 57% from the field in high school basketball Tuesday night, 62% over the last three quarters, and that was too much for visiting Riverton Parke to overcome in a 76-59 nonconference decision.
The Vikings' domination of the backboards was just a bonus for coach Joe Boehler's team.
Zeke Tanoos has had a lot of really good games for West Vigo in his first three seasons, but Tuesday night was one of his best -- 27 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
And he wasn't even the game's leading scorer, as Derron Hazzard rained in 30 points for the Panthers.
The visitors led early, the last time at 7-5 on two free throws by Jacob Hopton near the midpoint of the first quarter, but West Vigo got the next eight points and led the rest of the way.
Hazzard had scored just one point in the first quarter, but in the second quarter he heated up. Scoring his team's first 14 points in the period, he hit 3-pointers that cut the lead to 24-22 and then to 26-25.
But the Vikings closed out the half on an 8-2 run -- a charging foul in the final second wiping out a potential three-point play for Hazzard -- and it was 35-27 at intermission. And West Vigo's third quarter -- 6 for 9 from the field, 9 for 9 at the foul line and a 12-4 rebound advantage -- removed all doubts.
"I felt like on the offensive end we were pretty efficient tonight," coach Boehler said after the game. "Early in the game we couldn't get many [defensive] stops, and we gave up too many open looks [Hazzard hit four straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter] at the end."
Karson Fosdick of the Vikings had a double-double of his own with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Jensen Turner scored 11. West Vigo used seven players, in fact, and all of them scored at least six points.
"Zeke and Karson did an excellent job on the boards," coach Boehler said after the game. "That's been an emphasis of ours the last couple games."
"I wanted to get a lot more rebounds [lately]," Tanoos said, "and this game I was going to try to get every rebound that goes up. I made more of an effort to go to the offensive boards."
His assist total may have been a season high too, but Tanoos admitted he got some help late when the Panther defense was trying to trap on the perimeter.
"A lot of guys were open underneath," he said, "and our guys did a great job finishing."
"This was one of our better offensive games," said coach Aaron Hines of the Panthers, "but defensively? Credit to West Vigo. We threw the kichen sink at them, but we couldn't keep up with their offense."
Mathew Mullins added 10 points for the Panthers, who are looking forward to the second half of the season.
"Derron is fully healthy; about all of [the Panthers] are fully healthy," coach Hines said, "and we have six [Wabash River Conference] games left. Offensively, we're starting to hit our stride at the right time."
That's what the Vikings are thinking too.
"We're going in the right direction," Tanoos said. "We just have to keep moving on and get better every single game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.