For the second straight season, possession of the Racket Trophy came down to the No. 2 singles match as Terre Haute South hosted Terre Haute North in a boys high school tennis match Thursday evening.
And this year’s hero became Patriot senior Gabe Dunbar, who held off a late rally by South’s Vaishant Mannepalli to give North a 3-2 win, its first in the series since … since North coach Matt Wilson was a player himself.
“The last time [we beat South] was in 2017,” an ecstatic Wilson said after the match. “I was on the No. 1 doubles team [which earned one of the points in a 3-2 win, he added].”
The starts of all five matches were close.
But then the teams separated. South began taking over doubles play while North was pulling away in singles matches.
The Braves’ doubles veterans — Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch, Tyler Swan and Nathan Wright — gave the home team a 2-0 lead.
But North quickly cut that deficit in half when Ben Walker came up with a second-set shutout at No. 3 singles.
“Our doubles teams are back from last year,” coach Ethan Caldwell of the Braves said. “They worked very well together and they communicated very well together.”
At No. 1 singles, North’s James Belmar was looking like a sure winner over Vatsal Mannepalli — last year’s No. 2 singles hero for the Braves — until Vatsal Mannepalli rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second set by winning two straight games. Belmar came back to win two straight himself, and the team score was 2-2.
Dunbar was similarly beat Vaishant Mannepalli — they’re twins — until Vaishant also rallied, cutting a 5-2 lead to 5-4. Dunbar held service, however, and the match went to the Patriots.
“I was just playing super patient,” Dunbar said after the match, “taking my opportunities when I could take them.
“I was hitting the ball really well,” Dunbar added, explaining his patient approach by saying, “Just keep hitting one more ball.”
“We played a really good match,” Wilson said. “We have two seniors at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, one doubles got a great start, and two doubles had a tough matchup. A great all-around match.
“North has always been a strong team and our matches are usually pretty close,” Caldwell said. “Our singles players did not play strong tennis [Thursday] and it showed out there.”
Both teams had been scheduled to host tournaments this coming weekend, but cancellations at both sites left just four teams willing to play. So South will play at North’s tournament, and the two rivals will play each other Saturday for the second time in three days.
“It’s funny how that worked out,” Wilson said, “but it’s kind of nice to have a third matchup [with the Braves, counting upcoming sectional possibilities].”
